YouTube extends multi-million dollar exclusivity offers to top digital creators to prevent them from distributing content on Netflix

YouTube extends multi-million dollar exclusivity offers to top digital creators to prevent them from distributing content on Netflix

YouTube is offering creators millions to stay exclusive instead of joining Netflix

YouTube is reportedly offering creators millions of dollars to stay exclusive as Netflix aggressively signs top online stars and video podcasters in a growing streaming battle.

YouTube is reportedly offering selected creators multi-million-dollar exclusivity deals.

The move comes as Netflix expands into creator content and video podcasts.

Business Insider says some creators were told they could lose perks like marketing support if they reject exclusivity.

The rivalry could reshape where audiences watch their favourite creators while increasing earnings for top influencers.

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YouTube is reportedly opening its wallet in a big way as the battle for top creators heats up. The video-sharing giant is said to be offering some creators millions of dollars to keep posting only on YouTube instead of taking their content to Netflix.

According to a report by Bloomberg, YouTube has started offering creators "financial incentives to refrain from working with Netflix," as the streaming platform continues to chase some of the internet's biggest stars.

Business Insider also reported that YouTube has already begun "exclusivity talks with a handful of creators, with the terms varying from one creator to another."

One person familiar with the discussions told the publication that YouTube made a verbal offer worth "in the millions" to one creator in exchange for posting exclusively on the platform for a certain period.

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The source added that talks were still in the early stages and had not reached the point of finalising the agreement.

Interestingly, Business Insider said YouTube has not given creators a deadline to accept the reported offers.

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Why YouTube is making these offers

Netflix aggressively pursued popular online personalities, including children's entertainer Ms. Rachel, to expand its creator-led programming.

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The move appears to be a direct response to Netflix's growing interest in creator-led content.

Over the last year, Netflix has been trying to bring popular YouTubers and online personalities onto its platform instead of relying only on traditional TV shows and movies.

Some of the creators reportedly targeted by Netflix include children's content star Ms. Rachel and social media personality Salish Matter.

While many creators currently upload the same content to both YouTube and Netflix, Netflix has reportedly been pushing for deals that give it more control over exclusive content.

That is something YouTube clearly doesn't want.

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Netflix is also entering YouTube's territory

Netflix acquired exclusive video rights for major shows like The Breakfast Club, forcing YouTube to remove existing episodes from its library.

Netflix is no longer competing only with Hollywood studios. It is now going after YouTube's strongest categories, including video podcasts.

The streaming company has already signed deals with shows like The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Breakfast Club. In some of those agreements, Netflix reportedly required the video versions to be removed from YouTube.

That is a big shift in the creator economy, where YouTube has traditionally been the number one destination for video creators.

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More than just money

According to Business Insider, YouTube's pitch isn't only about writing big cheques.

Another person who spoke directly with YouTube claimed the company also hinted that creators who reject the exclusivity offers could lose access to certain perks, including "marketing support and access to brand deals."

Although YouTube has always paid creators mainly through advertising revenue sharing, these reported offers suggest the platform is now willing to spend directly to stop its biggest stars from leaving.

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What this means for creators

YouTube warned creators that declining exclusivity deals meant risking critical marketing resources and lucrative brand sponsorship opportunities.

The competition between YouTube and Netflix is becoming more intense as creators become some of the most valuable entertainers on the internet.

With millions of loyal followers, many creators now attract audiences that rival traditional TV programmes, making them highly valuable to streaming platforms looking to grow subscriptions.

If more exclusive deals happen, fans may eventually have to choose where they watch their favourite creators instead of finding the same videos across multiple platforms.

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