Edo deputy governor gifts student ₦1 million after scoring straight As in WAEC

Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa rewarded student Delight Amayaenvbo with ₦1 million after he scored straight As in the 2025 WAEC examination.

Dennis Idahosa gifted Edo student Delight Amayaenvbo ₦1 million for scoring straight As in WAEC.

The deputy governor said the reward is to celebrate excellence and inspire other students.

He urged Edo youths to remain focused on education as it opens doors to greater opportunities.

Delight's father thanked the deputy governor, describing the cash gift as a major encouragement for the family.

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Academic excellence has paid off for one Edo student after the state's Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, rewarded him with a cash gift of ₦1 million for scoring straight As in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The student, Delight Amayaenvbo, caught the attention of the deputy governor after news of his exceptional WAEC result made the rounds.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, Idahosa described the student's performance as proof that hard work, discipline and determination still pay off.

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The deputy governor said the ₦1 million reward was more than just a cash gift. According to him, it is also meant to encourage other young people in Edo State to take their education seriously and aim for excellence.

He said: "I am delighted to give Delight Amayaenvbo ₦1m cash gift for scoring straight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Chief Press Secretary Friday Aghedo read the official statement highlighting the state government's commitment to encouraging academic excellence among Edo youths.

"The gesture was intended not only to reward Delight’s exceptional performance but also to inspire other Edo youths to take their education seriously and strive for excellence."

Idahosa also urged students across the state to remain committed to their studies, noting that good academic performance can create life-changing opportunities and contribute to the development of Edo State.

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The student's father, Charity Amayaenvbo, thanked the deputy governor for recognising his son's achievement, describing the gesture as a huge encouragement to both the family and the young scholar.

He also expressed hope that the reward would motivate more students to work hard in school and pursue academic excellence.