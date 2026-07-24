Super Falcons unveil historic 10-star jersey ahead of WAFCON 2026 — here's what each star means
The Super Falcons unveiled a new 10-star jersey, with each star representing one of Nigeria's record 10 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles.
The historic kit debuted in Nigeria's 2-1 friendly win over Tanzania, with goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo ahead of the tournament.
Nigeria begins its WAFCON 2026 title defence against Malawi on July 28, aiming to win a record-extending 11th continental championship.
As the Super Falcons prepare to begin their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title defence in Morocco, Nigeria's most successful national team has unveiled a symbolic new jersey that celebrates decades of continental dominance.
The team's latest Nike kit features 10 stars surrounding the Super Falcons' crest, with each star representing one of Nigeria's 10 Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles.
Instead of a line across the chest, the 10 stars form a neat circular ring wrapped all the way around the badge.
The design is a tribute to the team's unmatched legacy as Africa's most successful women's football side.
The unveiling comes just days before Nigeria opens its WAFCON 2026 campaign, where the Super Falcons will be chasing a record-extending 11th continental crown.
What the 10 stars on the jersey represent
The stars stitched around the team's badge each commemorate one WAFCON triumph, reflecting Nigeria's extraordinary record in African women's football.
Nigerian super falcons reveal their jersey for the Wafcon with 10stars representing the 10 wafcons they’ve won 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/ObR3sQxTdV— D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) July 24, 2026
No other African national team, whether in men's or women's football, has won the continental championship 10 times.
The new jersey therefore marks a historic milestone, making the Super Falcons the first African football team to wear a 10-star crest in recognition of continental titles.
The design also reinforces Nigeria's status as one of the most decorated women's national football teams in the world, highlighting decades of consistency and excellence on the African stage.
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Jersey makes winning debut against Tanzania
The Super Falcons debuted the special jersey on Thursday night during their final warm-up fixture before the tournament against Tanzania's Twiga Stars in Casablanca.
Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory, offering another confidence boost ahead of the competition.
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring in the 15th minute to give the Falcons an early lead.
Tanzania responded to level the match before substitute Esther Okoronkwo struck a dramatic winner in the 89th minute to seal victory for the nine-time, or rather, 10-time African champions.
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The result wrapped up the team's preparations on a positive note as head coach Justine Madugu fine-tunes his squad for the challenges ahead.
Eyes firmly on an 11th WAFCON title
Nigeria heads into WAFCON 2026 as the defending champions and overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy once again.
The Super Falcons have long dominated women's football on the continent, setting standards that few nations have matched.
Their remarkable haul of 10 WAFCON titles remains unmatched, underlining the country's sustained investment in women's football and its ability to consistently produce elite talent.
With experienced leaders such as Rasheedat Ajibade alongside emerging stars eager to make their mark, expectations are high that Nigeria can extend its record by winning an unprecedented 11th championship.
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Super Falcons begin campaign against Malawi
The Super Falcons will open their WAFCON 2026 campaign against tournament debutants Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
The fixture marks the first step in Nigeria's quest to retain the title and further cement its reputation as the undisputed powerhouse of African women's football.
While the new jersey celebrates the team's glorious past, the focus now shifts to writing the next chapter.
If the Super Falcons succeed in Morocco, the 10 stars adorning their crest could soon become 11, adding yet another historic achievement to an already unparalleled legacy.
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