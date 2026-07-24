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VIDEO: "We want justice" — Nigerians accuse South African police of killing one of their members

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 12:03 - 24 July 2026
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Members of the Nigerian community in South Africa are demanding an independent investigation into allegations that a police officer killed a Nigerian national during a search operation, rejecting claims that he died of a heart attack
A group of Nigerians in South Africa has accused a police officer of causing the death of one of their members during a search operation, rejecting claims that the victim died of a heart attack and demanding justice.
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  • A group of Nigerians in South Africa alleged that a police officer caused the death of one of their members during a search operation.

  • They rejected the officer's claim that the victim died from a heart attack.

  • The group is demanding an independent investigation and justice for the deceased.

  • The incident has renewed concerns over the treatment of foreigners during police operations in South Africa.

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A group of Nigerians in South Africa accuse police of killing compatriot, reject 'heart attack' claimTension is growing within the Nigerian community in South Africa after a group of Nigerians accused a police officer of allegedly killing one of their members during a search operation.

In a video making the rounds online, members of the community claimed the officer later told authorities that the victim died from a heart attack. However, they insist that version of events is false and are demanding a thorough investigation into what really happened.

The group said the circumstances surrounding the man's death raise serious questions and should not be dismissed without an independent probe.

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They are calling on South African authorities to ensure justice is served and that anyone found responsible is held accountable.

The latest allegation has again sparked concerns over the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa, especially amid years of reported xenophobic attacks and complaints of harassment against foreign nationals.

READ ALSO: Senate moves to compel Facebook, TikTok, X, others to open offices in Nigeria — here’s why

House of Representatives begins fresh investigation

Lawmaker Babajimi Benson sponsored a motion in the House of Representatives calling for a comprehensive probe into the human and economic losses suffered by Nigerians in South Africa over the years
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The development comes as Nigeria's House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the human and economic losses suffered by Nigerians in repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Babajimi Benson, who represents Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Presenting the motion, Benson said Nigeria has never carried out a comprehensive assessment of the number of lives lost, businesses destroyed and economic damage suffered by Nigerians during years of attacks.

He argued that this gap has weakened the country's ability to pursue justice, compensation and stronger protection for affected citizens.

READ ALSO: 83 in Benin, 9 in Ilorin as Tinubu approves Army expansion, 28,000 recruits: Full list of new Nigerian Army division headquarters

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Benson also reminded lawmakers that Nigeria played a major role in supporting South Africa's fight against apartheid, providing diplomatic, financial and political backing through international bodies such as the United Nations, the Commonwealth and the Organisation of African Unity.

According to him, Nigeria also offered scholarships and other forms of support during the liberation struggle.

Despite that history, the lawmaker lamented that Nigerians legally residing in South Africa have continued to face repeated attacks linked to xenophobia.

He cited major incidents recorded in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021, saying they led to deaths, destruction of businesses, displacement of residents and diplomatic tensions between both countries.

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Benson also expressed concern over fresh anti-foreigner campaigns by some groups in South Africa, warning that they have created fear among Nigerian residents while hurting their businesses and investments.

The House investigation is expected to assess the full extent of the losses suffered by Nigerians over the years and recommend measures aimed at compensation and improved protection for citizens living in South Africa.

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VIDEO: "We want justice" — Nigerians accuse South African police of killing one of their members
News
24.07.2026
VIDEO: "We want justice" — Nigerians accuse South African police of killing one of their members