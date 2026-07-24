Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene opens up on struggles returning to football after motherhood

Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has opened up about the realities many female footballers face. She revealed that the fear of losing their place in the national team discourages some players from getting married or starting a family.

Okobi-Okeoghene opens up on how marriage and childbirth make people view female footballers differently

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She spoke about how she navigated significant physical challenges, including postpartum weight gain and a rigorous fitness routine to stay in shape during postpartum

She credits her supportive husband and family for enabling her to continue her career

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, the midfielder reflected on the challenges of balancing motherhood with a professional football career, sharing her own experience of returning to the pitch after giving birth.

According to her, many people wrongly assume that marriage and motherhood mark the end of a female athlete's career.

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“You see, most of the girls are so scared to get married because they feel that by the time they get married, they won’t be called back to the national team anymore.

Most of the fans out there believe that when a woman is married, she’s old. They believe that when she gives birth, she doesn’t have the strength to keep doing what she was doing.

Being a soccer player doesn’t stop me from being a wife, a career woman, or an athlete.”

Okobi-Okeoghene admitted that motherhood brought a completely new perspective to her life. She added that she only truly appreciated her mother's sacrifices after having a child of her own.

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“Motherhood is tough. I became closer to my mum when I gave birth. I asked her, how did you do this? You gave birth to six of us; how did you handle it? Because just one is like 16.

One thing I am so grateful for is that I have a husband and family who supports me and know that my career means a lot to me.

I also had teammates that pushed me, especially at the initial stage.”

She also spoke candidly about the physical demands of returning to elite football after childbirth. She recalled how she had to work hard to regain her fitness following significant weight gain.

“I started my training after five months postpartum, and it was tough. I grew big after I gave birth, and it was a struggle for me to get myself back, but it didn’t take away my skills and abilities.”

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The footballer gave credit to her husband for standing behind her throughout the journey.

"There are times I get so tired. After training, he (husband) is there for me.

He wants me to do what I love. He didn't want me to stop my career because I gave birth."

She added that her son has become one of her greatest motivations because he inspires her to keep pushing herself every time she steps onto the pitch.

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"Every day I wake up and I see my son, it motivates me to do more.

It makes me want to go to the field and work hard, because I need him to see me play football. He's already running around with the ball, so he needs to learn a bit from me."

This year, the Super Falcons midfielder was recalled to the national team after a four-year absence following the birth of her son in 2024. This marked her return ahead of another tournament with the defending African champions.