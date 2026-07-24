Blessing CEO granted ₦20m bail as EFCC pursues two fraud cases worth over ₦105 million

Blessing CEO has been granted ₦20 million bail as she faces two separate EFCC fraud cases involving more than ₦105 million linked to the same Lekki property.

An Ikeja Special Offences Court granted Blessing CEO ₦20 million bail in one of two active EFCC fraud cases against her.

The EFCC alleges she fraudulently obtained more than ₦105 million through separate transactions involving the same Lekki property.

She has pleaded not guilty in both cases, with one trial set to continue in October while the other remains before the Federal High Court.

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Social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has been granted N20 million bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, as she simultaneously faces two separate property fraud cases brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Rahman Oshodi granted the bail on Thursday in the N69.15 million case, ordering two responsible sureties in the same sum. Each surety is required to provide a three-year bank statement or proof of fixed deposits worth at least N20 million, and both the defendant and her sureties must undergo screening through the Lagos State Judiciary's Bail Information Management System.

Blessing CEO [Instagram/officialbblessingceo]

The judge noted that although the prosecution did not oppose the bail application, the court had an independent duty to assess the gravity of the charges and the severity of the prescribed punishment before exercising its discretion. The matter has been adjourned to October 12, 2026, for continuation of trial.

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In the N69.15 million case, the EFCC alleges that in March 2025, Blessing CEO induced Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited to pay the sum for a supposed five-year lease of a property at No. 1 Tunbosun Osobu Street, Lekki, Lagos, by falsely representing herself as the owner.

She allegedly converted the money to personal use. She pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in court on June 9, 2026.

Relationship influencer Blessing CEO has pleaded not guilty to fresh fraud charges filed by the EFCC

That case is her second active fraud matter. In a separate proceeding before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, she faces a N36 million charge involving a different alleged victim, Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye, over a transaction involving the same Lekki property between July 2024.

She had already refunded N24 million of that sum before the case went to court and was granted N10 million bail in that matter in May 2026. Combined, the two cases put the total amount she is alleged to have fraudulently obtained at over N105 million.

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting the case against Blessing CEO.

Blessing Okoro built a significant social media following as a relationship coach and influencer, known for her candid and often controversial takes on love, marriage, and self-worth.