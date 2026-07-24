Asake's 'M$NEY' live performance becomes first-ever concert film released on Spotify

Asake’s historic 'M$NEY' concert film is out now on Spotify

Asake’s historic 'M$NEY' concert film is out now on Spotify

Asake’s historic 'M$NEY' concert film is out now on Spotify.

Spotify has released a feature film for Asake's live performance of his new album 'M$NEY'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concert film is the first ever to be released by Spotify, and it's exclusively on the streaming platform.

Asake's performance at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane also marks the first time an Afrobeats artist is headlining the historic hall.

On Sunday, June 21, 2x GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats icon Asake delivered a special one-night-only performance of his chart-topping album 'M$NEY' at London's historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The special evening marked Asake's first time performing 'M$NEY' live since the album's release in May. Accompanied by a live orchestra, Asake sang hits from the project alongside four unreleased songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The entire performance has now been made into a concert film that has been released exclusively on Spotify.

Asake’s performance, which includes four brand new tracks, documents the Nigerian star’s landmark one-night-only performance of his chart-topping album 'M$NEY' and also makes history by becoming the first full-length live album performance film Spotify has ever released.

Not only does this film capture his first time performing the album live since its release in May, but it is the first full-length live album performance film Spotify has ever released.

Close to 2,000 Asake fans filled the historic venue for the special, invite-only event, including many of his top Spotify listeners. With a black-tie dress code, the fits were immaculate. Accompanied by a live orchestra, a 40-person choir, and the renowned live band The Compozers.

Asake at his Spotify live performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asake sang hits from the project alongside four unreleased songs, in what marked the first time an Afrobeats artist has headlined a venue of Theatre Royal Drury Lane's stature and heritage.

The release of ‘Asake - M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live)’ is the latest in a run of exclusive live performance content available on Spotify, following other live performance films in recent months, including Bad Bunny in Tokyo, Olivia Rodrigo in Barcelona, and Skye Newman in London.

Asake at his Spotify live performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The film is also accompanied by an audio-only live album, ‘Asake - M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live).' The film and associated video content are exclusive to Spotify at launch.

In celebration of its release, Spotify held an exclusive premiere screening event at its recently opened Listening Lounge in central London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This performance was a reflection of everything M$NEY represents - gratitude, growth, my spiritual and creative journey all in one. Everything flows from a place of gratitude to God and every moment that's shaped me, and I hope that comes through. M$NEY was always meant to travel - when you feel good music, you feel it in your chest. That's what I wanted this album to be. Something that crosses every border. I start touring the album later this year, but I always like to give my fans a few surprises, which I was able to do with this performance. I’m glad we’re able to share it with fans worldwide." - Asake.

A bold meditation on gratitude, prosperity, spirituality, and ambition, 'M$NEY' showcases Asake's signature fusion of melodic innovation and Afrobeats rhythm. Upon release, 'M$NEY' topped streaming charts in more than 19 countries, including Nigeria, and peaked at No. 8 in the United States. Following the album's success, Asake continues his exploits on streaming platforms, especially Spotify Nigeria, where he's the most-streamed artist of all time.