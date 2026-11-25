Katsina suspends Emir of Daura after viral video shows him sexually assaulting a tourist in the palace

An investigative committee is looking into sexual assault allegations made by a Polish tourist following her palace visit.

The Katsina State Government has suspended the Emir of Daura's official engagements and travel following a Polish tourist's sexual assault allegation.

Mirka Czee says the emir touched her breast without consent during a private visit to his palace on November 14.

Governor Dikko Radda has ordered an investigation, while the emirate council and police have also addressed the allegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Katsina State Government has suspended all official engagements and travel of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, and ordered an investigation into a foreign tourist's allegation that he sexually assaulted her during a visit to his palace.

In a statement on Tuesday, 24 November, Information and Culture Commissioner Bala Salisu Zango said Governor Dikko Radda was "deeply concerned" by the viral allegation and had directed the immediate formation of a committee to look into it and advise the government.

He said justice would be served and that the government would fully implement the committee's findings. He also asked the public to stay calm and law-abiding. The statement does not name the committee's members or give a deadline for its report.

Emir of Daura

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspension covers the emir's public duties and movements. It does not remove him from the throne.

Polish tourist Mirka Czee, who goes by @beduinqa on Instagram, says the incident happened on 14 November during a private audience at the Daura palace. In a video she posted after finishing a 30-day tour of Nigeria, she says the emir held her hand despite her objections, hugged and kissed her on the cheeks, and touched her breast without her consent.

Before the state government stepped in, the Daura Emirate Council said it was aware of the video and had begun an internal review to determine whether the footage was authentic or had been altered. Police said on Monday that they had not received a formal complaint.

Amnesty International Nigeria urged the Katsina government and police to investigate and ensure accountability through due process. It also condemned reported death threats made against the tourist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A retired official, Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, wrote an open letter to Governor Radda calling for the emir's suspension while the probe is carried out.