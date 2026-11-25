❤️🇵🇹 Pep Guardiola: “The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career”. “Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell”. “Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner”. “They can't let him go like this”. “He's been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players”. “They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms”. “There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified”. “Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must”. “That's right; what he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending”. “There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: Let's turn the page on the past”. “An entire career shouldn't be judged based on a month or two, or because of a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two individuals”. “There are careers filled with achievements that deserve to be preserved and defended”. “Great players, those who were truly at the pinnacle of their game, deserve to leave through the front door”. “Firstly, because they earned it through everything they gave to the sport; football itself owes them this recognition”. “And secondly, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the pitch, who might say: I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini, or any of the other greats throughout history”. “That's how it should be”, told @RomarioOnze.