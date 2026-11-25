Cristiano Ronaldo bounces back from penalty miss! 1000 goals now very close

Cristiano Ronaldo moved another step closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone after scoring in Al Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old Portuguese star, who recently retired from the national team, converted a 13th-minute penalty at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh to open the scoring and take his career tally to 987 goals.

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Ronaldo had won the spot-kick himself after being fouled by Al Sadd midfielder Mohamed Camara and made no mistake from 12 yards, sending the ball into the top corner.

Ronaldo bounces back from penalty miss to keep 1000-goal chase alive

The goal came just four days after he missed a penalty in Al Nassr’s 3-1 Saudi Pro League defeat to Al Ahli.

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Al Sadd equalised through Mohammed Waad in the 22nd minute, but João Félix restored the hosts’ lead with a spectacular bicycle kick in the 52nd minute to seal the three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo 9️⃣8️⃣7️⃣🇵🇹 🎥 @Rtiban1 https://t.co/aYo1Ewvouv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2026

Ronaldo is now just 13 goals away from becoming the first player in the modern era to reach 1,000 official career goals for club and country.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to defy age, maintaining a prolific scoring rate for Al Nassr across domestic and continental competitions.

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The result lifted Al Nassr to nine points and fifth place in the western section of the AFC Champions League Elite standings.