Are You In A Situationship Or A Friends-With-Benefits-Ship?

Friends with benefits usually start with a pre-existing friendship, while a situationship often grows from romantic interest.

A minute's silence for the time when people actually used to date. I’m saying dinners, labels, anniversaries. Today, it’s being replaced by “Let’s see where it goes.” Work stress, dating apps , past heartbreaks—everyone is exhausted. So instead of forming genuine relationships , we settle for undefined connections and pretend that it’s safer and more convenient.

What’s the difference between a situationship and friends with benefits? The core difference lies not just in the action but in the emotional attachment and unspoken expectations. Here’s how to tell.

What Is a Situationship?

A situationship has the texture of a relationship. You basically act like a couple without actually being one. You text every day. You hang out like you’re dating. You might even meet each other’s friends. But no commitment. You try asking the “What are we?” question, and they start malfunctioning like a China-made iPhone or ghost you . If they’re witty, you might get a “we are nothing but pencils in the hands of the creator” reply.

What Are Friends with Benefits (FWB)?

Before situationships became a thing, FWB was the real deal. In contrast, an FWB is typically more straightforward. It is exactly what it sounds like: you’re friends who enjoy “no-strings-attached sex” with a mutual understanding that romance and commitment are not on the table. Most FWBs agree on: No emotional dependence

No couple behavior

No future talk It’s casual, simple, and (ideally) drama-free until someone starts catching feelings for the other, which is why it’s usually the base of most friends-to-lovers types of relationships .

Difference Between Situationship vs Friends with Benefits

1. Emotional Depth

Situationship: Emotional connection & romantic hope, often undefined.

FWB: emotionally detached with clearer boundaries

2. Communication Styles

Situationship: confusing, inconsistent, and can be daily, relationship-like, and emotional.

FWB: straightforward, limited, often light, logistical, and focused on planning meetups.

3. Long-Term Expectations

Situationship: Avoided or vague; creates anxiety.



FWB: no expectations

4. Boundaries

Situationship: Blurry, unclear, especially on exclusivity.



FWB: More defined (e.g., “no catching feelings”, non-exclusive).

5. The Foundation

Situationship: Often starts with romantic/sexual attraction.



FWB: Built on an existing friendship.

6. Possible Evolution

Situationship: Can sometimes transition to a relationship.



FWB: Often ends if feelings develop or life changes.

Key Signs You’re in a Situationship

1. You Act Like a Couple, But Aren’t One

You celebrate birthdays together. You spend weekends or even days together. But there’s no title.

2. They/You Are Talking to Other People

While it may be impossible to know whether or not they're talking to other people, if you are, it indicates a lack of commitment and seriousness.

3. You Feel Jealous, Anxious and Uncertain Without a Title

You feel hurt when they flirt with others, do not reply to your texts, and are confused about where you stand.

4. They Avoid Deep Talk

Every time you bring up where things are going, they change the subject.

5. You're Not Going in Actual Dates

The essence of going on dates is to assess each other's characters, flaws and compatibility, amongst many other factors that make a relationship work. If you mostly hang out or hook up as opposed to formal and planned dates, then you're in a situationship.

6. They're Emotionally Unavailable

They're guarded and aren't present or open. When in love, we seek to share a piece of ourselves, no matter how emotionally constipated we might be.

7. They Blow Hot and Cold

One minute, they're affectionate; the next minute, they're distant and cold.

Key Signs You’re in a Friends with Benefits Setup

Do you really need a sign to figure out that you're in an FWB setup? I doubt it because from the get-go, there is:

1. Clear Physical Focus

You don’t cuddle after. You don’t text daily. It’s chill.

2. Minimal Emotional Investment

You like each other, but you’re not emotionally entangled.

3. No Future Talk

You’re not imagining holidays together or naming your unborn children, and that’s fine.

4. No Anxiety and Confusion

You’re not constantly guessing. “Do they like me? Are we exclusive?” because you both know where you stand.

5. No False Hope

No one’s thinking the other will commit eventually.” Clear boundaries are in place.

Emotional Impact of Friends with Benefits

It feels easy until someone catches feelings. And when feelings start sneaking in, things break, and a cherished friendship might come to an end.

Why Do People Choose Situationships?

Fear of Commitment: Past hurt or attachment styles can make labels feel risky. Testing Waters: It’s a low-pressure way to see if a deeper connection could grow. Convenience & Context: In Nigeria, economic pressure can create practical cohabitation that feels romantic but is rooted in survival.

Why Friends with Benefits?

Sexual Exploration with Trust: It offers a safe space for pleasure with someone you know and trust, away from judgement. "No Stress": It provides physical intimacy without the emotional labour and expectations of a full relationship. Life Stage: Ideal for those focused on career, personal growth, or not seeking a partner.

How to Tell Which One You’re In

Questions to Ask Yourself

Do I feel emotionally attached?

Do I secretly want more? If your answer is yes to both questions, then you’re in a situationship. If you’re also confused, it’s probably a situationship.

How to Set Healthy Boundaries and Manage Both Set-Ups With Wisdom

1. Audit Your Feelings.

Be brutally honest with yourself. Are you hoping they’ll change? Are you settling for confusion because you’re afraid of being alone? Your truth is your compass.

2. Have the Awkward Conversation

Yes, it’s uncomfortable. Do it anyway. Ask them what their expectations are and lay bare your expectations as well. Use “I” statements: “I’ve really been enjoying our time, but for my own clarity, I need to understand what this is for us.” Prepare for any answer. If both don’t match, move on.

3. Set & Respect Boundaries

Even in an FWB, rules like sexual health check-ins or what happens if someone catches feelings are essential.

4. Define What You Want

Stop settling for half-love. The fear of being alone is real, but heartbreak is more painful and may set you back in many ways.

5. Know When to Walk Away

Your peace is worth more than potential. If the confusion is draining you, your needs are consistently unmet, or you’re fundamentally misaligned, dare to exit. There are billions of people in the world who want the same thing as you.



Understanding the difference between a situationship and friends with benefits can save you from a whole lot of heartache. If your heart is involved, don’t pretend it’s not. You deserve a healthy relationship with honesty, direction, and emotional safety

FAQs

1. Can a situationship turn into a real relationship?

Yes—but only if both people are willing to commit.

2. Are friends with benefits supposed to catch feelings?

No, but it happens more often than people admit.

3. Which is more emotionally draining?

Situationships—hands down.

4. How do I escape a situationship?

Set boundaries and be brutally honest about what you need.

5. Is it wrong to want more from an FWB?