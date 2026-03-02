ADC Launches Free Online Membership Registration Nationwide Ahead of 2027 Elections

ADC opens free online membership registration for Nigerians at home and abroad. Register now to participate in the 2027 elections and party primaries.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially launched a free online membership registration portal as part of its preparations for the 2027 general elections in Nigeria. The move marks a significant step in the party’s efforts to strengthen its structure and comply with new electoral requirements.

The new ADC membership registration platform allows Nigerians across the country, and in the diaspora, to register digitally without paying any fee. According to party officials, the online portal also enables existing members to complete a membership revalidation process, ensuring their details are properly captured in the party’s updated database.

Why the ADC Online Membership Portal is Important

The launch of the digital membership register is tied directly to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires political parties to maintain a verified digital membership list. This list must be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before party primaries.

In essence, only individuals whose names appear in the official ADC digital register will be eligible to vote or contest during party primaries. This makes the ADC membership registration exercise crucial for anyone planning to participate actively in the party’s internal processes.

By introducing an online registration system, the ADC says it aims to simplify the process, remove logistical barriers and make political participation more accessible.

Manual and Online Registration Continue Side by Side

While the ADC online membership portal is now live, manual registration remains available at designated party offices. This dual approach ensures that supporters who may not have easy internet access can still enrol.

The party had earlier warned Nigerians about fraudulent websites claiming to offer ADC registration. Officials urged the public to rely only on verified announcements and official platforms when completing their registration.

A Strategic Move Ahead of 2027

The ADC membership drive signals the party’s intention to expand its grassroots base ahead of the next election cycle. Building a transparent, verifiable and digital membership database is not just a legal requirement; it is also a strategic move to strengthen internal democracy and organisational efficiency.

For those interested in political engagement, the ADC’s free membership registration presents an opportunity to formally join and participate in shaping the party’s direction before the 2027 elections.