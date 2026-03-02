Joeboy & Wizard Chan Tease Joint EP 'Agaba Romantic'

Joeboy and Wizard Chan are teaming up for a new joint EP, 'Agaba Romantic.' Here is everything we know so far about their highly anticipated upcoming project.

Nigerian music stars Joeboy and Wizard Chan have announced a joint EP titled 'Agaba Romantic'. The project was first hinted at during their appearance on the live Twitch session of content creator Romeo WJ, where Joeboy revealed they had recorded multiple tracks together and felt it was the right moment to release them.

Wizard Chan confirmed the project on his Instagram on January 31, noting that Qing Madi will also feature on the EP.

While details such as a release date, track list, and artwork have not been shared, the announcement signals the extension of the partnership between the two artists who have previously combined their distinct musical styles on tracks like ‘Loner’, ‘I’ll Be Okay’, and ‘Heal’.

Their Collaboration History

This is not the first time Joeboy and Wizard Chan have worked together. The pair previously teamed up on tracks such as ‘Loner’, ‘I’ll Be Okay’, and ‘Heal’, blending Joeboy’s melodic, romantic Afropop style with Wizard Chan’s distinct, rich cultural and genre-fusing sound.

Joeboy’s music is often characterised by infectious melodies and themes of love and romance, while Wizard Chan blends his native Ijaw sonics with Highlife rhythm, folk writing, and Reggae and Hip Hop influences into what he describes as “Afro-Teme.”

The title 'Agaba Romantic' appears to draw on Wizard Chan’s established branding. In his single 'Big Masquerade', he identifies with the “Agaba” persona, which reflects his Niger Delta roots and spiritual motifs.

The addition of “Romantic” captures the presence of Joeboy, who prides himself as one of Afrobeats' truest lover boys.

What to Expect

So far, little is known about the upcoming project ‘Agaba Romantic’, which is expected to drop in the coming weeks. However, what listeners can expect is the synergy they have achieved on previous collaborations.

Also, there will be fans who will be curious as to why both artists with distinctive sounds elected to collaborate on a joint project. Whether it's a case of Joeboy displaying his range or Wizard Chan tapping into the mainstream to expand his audience, we will find out.

At any rate, the joint project will surely promise some delightful records and add to the growing list of joint collaborations in Afrobeats.

