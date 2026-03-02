Advertisement

Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 SAG Awards That We Absolutely Love

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 07:53 - 02 March 2026
See the best red carpet looks from the 2026 SAG Awards, from Louis Vuitton to Balenciaga and Schiaparelli glamour.
Advertisement

The 2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, have officially landed, and if there’s one thing this red carpet proved, it’s that Hollywood still knows how to dress for drama. The kind stitched in silk, embroidered in sequins, and finished with a knowing glance over the shoulder.

Advertisement

This year, the ceremony also introduced a sartorial theme: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s.” And you could feel it. Not in a costume-y way, but in subtle nods; drop waists, liquid silks, headpieces, old-world embellishment, all filtered through a very 2026 lens.

On the nominations front, One Battle After Another led with seven nods, including best cast, best actor and best supporting actor. In film, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Sinners are also competing for best cast. Over on television, The White Lotus, The Studio and Adolescence dominated. But let’s be honest, we were watching the carpet just as closely as the categories.

And some of our favourites showed up. In Louis Vuitton. In Balenciaga. In looks that felt considered, not accidental.

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Advertisement

Nominated for her performance in One Battle After Another, Chase Infiniti arrived as a full fashion moment. As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she wore a custom hand-knit embroidered gown paired with a matching headpiece, and it felt intentional in a way that made you pause.

Yerin Ha in Balenciaga

Everyone is currently in love with Yerin Ha, and yes, her skin deserves its own publicist at this point. For her first-ever Actor Awards appearance, the Bridgerton star chose a shaggy-textured top and high-waisted trousers from Balenciaga’s Spring 2026 collection.

Advertisement

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

You can always count on Emma Stone to zig when everyone else zags. While much of the carpet leaned monochrome, she brought colour, soft lilac, specifically, in a custom hand-embroidered chiffon slip dress and matching cardigan from Louis Vuitton.

Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga

Advertisement

Sarah Pidgeon, who portrays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, made her Actor Awards debut in a look that deliberately rejected the minimalist DNA of her character.

The Balenciaga gown featured a drop-waist and bubble silhouette, not the sleek, pared-back elegance people might expect from someone associated with CBK’s legacy. And that’s exactly why it felt refreshing.

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co.

The One Battle After Another actress wore a custom Thom Browne design featuring an intarsia silk torso bodice and an embroidered tulle mermaid skirt adorned with 400,000 sequins and 175,000 beads.

Advertisement

Teyana completed the look with four Tiffany & Co. pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger, including a platinum and 18k yellow-gold Leaves necklace boasting over 47 total carats of diamonds. 

READ ALSO: All The Looks We Loved at The Grammys Red Carpet, From Teyana to Tyla

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

Her croc-effect dress with a sweeping tulle skirt, originally seen on the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 Haute Couture runway, translated beautifully onto the red carpet. The texture of the bodice contrasted sharply with the softness of the tulle, creating tension. And tension is interesting.

Advertisement

Other Standout Looks

Beyond these headline-makers, the 2026 Actor Awards carpet was filled with thoughtful nods to vintage glamour, from subtle beading reminiscent of flapper-era gowns to modern interpretations of bias-cut silhouettes. 

Viola Davis in Gucci
Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga
Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann
Advertisement
Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton
Kate Hudson in Valentino
Damson Idris in Prada
Supriya Ganesh in Gaurav Gupta
Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Check Out Our Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs

Tyler James Williams in Sergio Hudson
Michelle Monaghan in Prada
Keri Russell in Louis Vuitton
Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier
Advertisement
Regina Hall in Cong Tri
Chase Sui Wonders in Miss Sohee
Kristen Bell in Georges Hobeika Couture
Jasmin Savoy Brown in Zuhair Murad
Ali Larter in Zuhair Murad
Advertisement
Aimee Lou Wood in Versace
Patrick Schwarzenegger in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann
Li Jun Li in Aadnevik
Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan
Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy by Sarah Burton
Eiza Gonzalez in Giorgio Armani
Hannah Einbinder in Willy Chavarria
Sam Nivola in Dior
Michelle Williams in Prada
Mia Goth in Dior

The 2026 SAG Actor Awards red carpet didn’t just deliver fashion, it delivered perspective. The theme of reimagined ’20s and ’30s glamour could have easily slipped into costume territory. Instead, it inspired reinterpretation.

Some played it romantic. Some played it architecturally. Some played it bold. But none of it felt lazy.

And that’s what we absolutely love.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
SOFit flaunts her toned figure in Instagram post with empowering message
Fashion
05.08.2020
SOFit flaunts her toned figure in Instagram post with empowering message
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 SAG Awards That We Absolutely Love
Fashion
02.03.2026
Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 SAG Awards That We Absolutely Love
Actor Awards 2026 Winners: The Full List
Movies
02.03.2026
Actor Awards 2026 Winners: The Full List
Tech Releases in March 2026: HONOR Magic V6, Robot Phone, Galaxy S26 and More Arrive
Technology
01.03.2026
Tech Releases in March 2026: HONOR Magic V6, Robot Phone, Galaxy S26 and More Arrive
Video Games Dropping in March 2026: Full Release Schedule, Features and What to Expect
Technology
01.03.2026
Video Games Dropping in March 2026: Full Release Schedule, Features and What to Expect
Why Ramadan Feels Like Starting Your Relationship Afresh Every Year
Lifestyle
01.03.2026
Why Ramadan Feels Like Starting Your Relationship Afresh Every Year
Nigeria’s Gaming Market 2026: Waje Game’s Financial Rise Over Industry Giants
News
28.02.2026
Nigeria’s Gaming Market 2026: Waje Game’s Financial Rise Over Industry Giants