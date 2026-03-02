Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 SAG Awards That We Absolutely Love

See the best red carpet looks from the 2026 SAG Awards, from Louis Vuitton to Balenciaga and Schiaparelli glamour.

The 2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, have officially landed, and if there’s one thing this red carpet proved, it’s that Hollywood still knows how to dress for drama. The kind stitched in silk, embroidered in sequins, and finished with a knowing glance over the shoulder.

This year, the ceremony also introduced a sartorial theme: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s.” And you could feel it. Not in a costume-y way, but in subtle nods; drop waists, liquid silks, headpieces, old-world embellishment, all filtered through a very 2026 lens.

On the nominations front, One Battle After Another led with seven nods, including best cast, best actor and best supporting actor. In film, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Sinners are also competing for best cast. Over on television, The White Lotus, The Studio and Adolescence dominated. But let’s be honest, we were watching the carpet just as closely as the categories.

And some of our favourites showed up. In Louis Vuitton. In Balenciaga. In looks that felt considered, not accidental.

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Nominated for her performance in One Battle After Another, Chase Infiniti arrived as a full fashion moment. As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she wore a custom hand-knit embroidered gown paired with a matching headpiece, and it felt intentional in a way that made you pause.

Yerin Ha in Balenciaga

Everyone is currently in love with Yerin Ha, and yes, her skin deserves its own publicist at this point. For her first-ever Actor Awards appearance, the Bridgerton star chose a shaggy-textured top and high-waisted trousers from Balenciaga’s Spring 2026 collection.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

You can always count on Emma Stone to zig when everyone else zags. While much of the carpet leaned monochrome, she brought colour, soft lilac, specifically, in a custom hand-embroidered chiffon slip dress and matching cardigan from Louis Vuitton.

Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga

Sarah Pidgeon, who portrays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, made her Actor Awards debut in a look that deliberately rejected the minimalist DNA of her character.

The Balenciaga gown featured a drop-waist and bubble silhouette, not the sleek, pared-back elegance people might expect from someone associated with CBK’s legacy. And that’s exactly why it felt refreshing.

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co.

The One Battle After Another actress wore a custom Thom Browne design featuring an intarsia silk torso bodice and an embroidered tulle mermaid skirt adorned with 400,000 sequins and 175,000 beads.

Teyana completed the look with four Tiffany & Co. pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger, including a platinum and 18k yellow-gold Leaves necklace boasting over 47 total carats of diamonds.

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

Her croc-effect dress with a sweeping tulle skirt, originally seen on the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 Haute Couture runway, translated beautifully onto the red carpet. The texture of the bodice contrasted sharply with the softness of the tulle, creating tension. And tension is interesting.

Other Standout Looks

Beyond these headline-makers, the 2026 Actor Awards carpet was filled with thoughtful nods to vintage glamour, from subtle beading reminiscent of flapper-era gowns to modern interpretations of bias-cut silhouettes.

Viola Davis in Gucci

Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga

Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton

Kate Hudson in Valentino

Damson Idris in Prada

Supriya Ganesh in Gaurav Gupta

Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio

Tyler James Williams in Sergio Hudson

Michelle Monaghan in Prada

Keri Russell in Louis Vuitton

Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier

Regina Hall in Cong Tri

Chase Sui Wonders in Miss Sohee

Kristen Bell in Georges Hobeika Couture

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Zuhair Murad

Ali Larter in Zuhair Murad

Aimee Lou Wood in Versace

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

Li Jun Li in Aadnevik

Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan

Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy by Sarah Burton

Eiza Gonzalez in Giorgio Armani

Hannah Einbinder in Willy Chavarria

Sam Nivola in Dior

Michelle Williams in Prada

Mia Goth in Dior

The 2026 SAG Actor Awards red carpet didn’t just deliver fashion, it delivered perspective. The theme of reimagined ’20s and ’30s glamour could have easily slipped into costume territory. Instead, it inspired reinterpretation.

Some played it romantic. Some played it architecturally. Some played it bold. But none of it felt lazy.