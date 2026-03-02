Age verification required
Actor Awards 2026 Winners: The Full List
The 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA are underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix. Kristen Bell returns as host for her third time at the podium, having promised a politics-free evening. The Actor Awards, voted on by over 118,000 SAG-AFTRA members, remain one of the most reliable bellwethers on the road to Hollywood's biggest night.
On the film side, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads with seven nominations, followed closely by Ryan Coogler's Sinners with five. Television's most competitive races pit The White Lotus, Severance, and The Pitt in drama against The Studio, Hacks, and Abbott Elementary in comedy.
Below, all nominees are listed with confirmed winners marked in bold and updated as the night progresses.
Motion Picture
Best Movie Stunt Ensemble
F1
Frankenstein
WINNER: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Diplomat
Landman
WINNER: The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: The Studio
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pit
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Seth Rogen gives a touching tribute to his co-star Catherine O'Hara while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series on her behalf at the #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/n9fIjp1PER— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best TV stunt ensemble
Andor
Landman
WINNER: The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
The "Actor Awards" Rebrand Explained
If you're wondering why they're no longer called the SAG Awards, here's a short explainer. 2026 marks the first year under the "Actor Awards" rebrand, a name change that followed the guild's notable partnership with Netflix.
SAG-AFTRA explained the logic, saying that since the trophy has always been called The Actor, evolving the show's name to match it was the natural move. The rebrand also serves a global audience purpose, as "Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA" travels more cleanly internationally than an acronym that requires unpacking.