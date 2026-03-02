Advertisement

Actor Awards 2026 Winners: The Full List

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 02:47 - 02 March 2026
See the full list of winners from the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards). Find out who took home the top honours, from Timothée Chalamet to Seth Rogen.
The 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA are underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix. Kristen Bell returns as host for her third time at the podium, having promised a politics-free evening. The Actor Awards, voted on by over 118,000 SAG-AFTRA members, remain one of the most reliable bellwethers on the road to Hollywood's biggest night.

On the film side, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads with seven nominations, followed closely by Ryan Coogler's Sinners with five. Television's most competitive races pit The White Lotus, Severance, and The Pitt in drama against The Studio, Hacks, and Abbott Elementary in comedy.

Below, all nominees are listed with confirmed winners marked in bold and updated as the night progresses.

Who Won? Full List of 2026 Actor Awards Winners

Motion Picture

Best Movie Stunt Ensemble

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • WINNER: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners


Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles Caton, Sinners

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet

  • WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

  • Amy Madigan, Weapons

  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat

  • Landman

  • WINNER: The Pitt

  • Severance

  • The White Lotus


Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • WINNER: The Studio


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

  • WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pit

Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry Star) presents the award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series to Keri Russell.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt Lower, Severance

  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus

  • WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

  • WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

  • WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

  • WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me


Best TV stunt ensemble

  • Andor

  • Landman

  • WINNER: The Last of Us

  • Squid Game

  • Stranger Things


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

  • WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

The "Actor Awards" Rebrand Explained

If you're wondering why they're no longer called the SAG Awards, here's a short explainer. 2026 marks the first year under the "Actor Awards" rebrand, a name change that followed the guild's notable partnership with Netflix. 

SAG-AFTRA explained the logic, saying that since the trophy has always been called The Actor, evolving the show's name to match it was the natural move. The rebrand also serves a global audience purpose, as "Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA" travels more cleanly internationally than an acronym that requires unpacking.

