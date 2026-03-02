Actor Awards 2026 Winners: The Full List

See the full list of winners from the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards). Find out who took home the top honours, from Timothée Chalamet to Seth Rogen.

The 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA are underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix. Kristen Bell returns as host for her third time at the podium, having promised a politics-free evening. The Actor Awards, voted on by over 118,000 SAG-AFTRA members, remain one of the most reliable bellwethers on the road to Hollywood's biggest night.

On the film side, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads with seven nominations, followed closely by Ryan Coogler's Sinners with five. Television's most competitive races pit The White Lotus, Severance, and The Pitt in drama against The Studio, Hacks, and Abbott Elementary in comedy.

Below, all nominees are listed with confirmed winners marked in bold and updated as the night progresses.

Who Won? Full List of 2026 Actor Awards Winners

Motion Picture

Best Movie Stunt Ensemble F1

Frankenstein

WINNER: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Diplomat

Landman

WINNER: The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: The Studio

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pit

Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry Star) presents the award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series to Keri Russell.



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Seth Rogen gives a touching tribute to his co-star Catherine O'Hara while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series on her behalf at the #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/n9fIjp1PER — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2026

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best TV stunt ensemble Andor

Landman

WINNER: The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

The "Actor Awards" Rebrand Explained

If you're wondering why they're no longer called the SAG Awards, here's a short explainer. 2026 marks the first year under the "Actor Awards" rebrand, a name change that followed the guild's notable partnership with Netflix.

SAG-AFTRA explained the logic, saying that since the trophy has always been called The Actor, evolving the show's name to match it was the natural move. The rebrand also serves a global audience purpose, as "Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA" travels more cleanly internationally than an acronym that requires unpacking.

