SIMS Nigeria to Open New Digital Centre on Allen Avenue with Up to 70% Flash Sale Discounts

Nigeria’s leading smart electronics marketing company, SIMS Nigeria, has announced the grand opening of its newest SIMS Digital Centre on Allen Avenue, set to take place on Friday, March 13, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The event launch will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by key partners, associates, and friends of the brand, marking another milestone in the company’s continued expansion and commitment to bringing authentic, high-quality electronics closer to Nigerian consumers.

Following the opening ceremony, customers can look forward to an exciting Flash Sale from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with discounts of up to 70 percent on a wide range of smart electronics products.

Shoppers will have access to products from globally recognized brands, including Samsung, Royal, and TCL, featuring items such as Smart TVs, inverter air conditioners, fast-cooling refrigerators, and chest freezers.

According to Mr. Fabian Uzor, the Chief Marketing Officer, the new digital centre is designed to offer customers a seamless retail experience while ensuring access to genuine electronics sourced directly from trusted OEM partners.

“SIMS has built a strong reputation over the years as a trusted lifestyle electronics marketing company committed to delivering authentic products at the best combination of quality and price to Nigerians,” The CMO said. “The opening of the new SIMS Digital Centre on Allen Avenue is our commitment to expanding access to quality electronics brands for our customers and welcoming them into a modern retail environment where they can experience the best-in-class service.”

In addition to the promotional discounts, early shoppers will also receive instant gifts with qualifying purchases, adding extra excitement to the opening day experience on Friday.

Located in the heart of Ikeja’s commercial district, the new digital centre strengthens SIMS Nigeria’s retail presence while making premium electronics more accessible to customers across Lagos.

Members of the public are invited to attend the grand opening and take advantage of the exclusive launch offers.

Event Details

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Opening Ceremony) | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Flash Sale)

Venue: 24 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

