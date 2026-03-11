Advertisement

UNILAG Lecturers to Begin Indefinite Strike Over Amputated Salaries

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 20:50 - 11 March 2026
ASUU Protests Amputated Salaries at UNILAG
ASUU members at UNILAG plan an indefinite strike after rejecting what they describe as amputated salaries paid for January and February 2026.
Advertisement

The University of Lagos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared its intention to go on an indefinite strike. The union is protesting what they call "amputated" salaries for January and February 2026.

Advertisement

This decision was confirmed in a statement released after an emergency meeting held on Tuesday. The statement was signed by Idou Kehinde, the union chairperson, and Adesina Arikawe, the union secretary.

According to the statement, the strike action is set to begin on Wednesday, March 11th. It will continue until the university administration agrees to the union's demands.

The union explained that their decision came after "extensive and exhaustive" discussions regarding the salary cuts implemented by the university management over the past two months.

Advertisement

“The University discriminately paid amputated salary in January 2026 to all members, i.e., (i) Akoka Campus: No EAA payment. (ii) Idi-Araba Campus: No EAA and CATA payments. The University also unilaterally and wickedly paid amputated February 2026 salary to all our members,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: India, Other Countries Reject President Tinubu’s Envoys Over Tenure Policy

The union described the action as a violation of decency, painting the university administration as “wicked, unfeeling and satanic.”

ASUU has turned down the salary cuts and told its members to stop working until they receive their full pay.

“In view of the foregoing and in line with the subsisting Pre-NDC NEC resolution of Thursday, May 8, 2025, Congress unanimously resolves as follows: (i) reject in its entirety the recent action that resulted in all our members receiving amputated January and February 2026 salaries; (ii) withdraw our services effective Wednesday, March 11, 2026, since the University has failed to pay our January and February 2026 salaries in full as at March 9, 2026; (iii) The withdrawal of services by our members will remain in force until the University pays in full all our members’ January and February 2026 salaries,” the communique stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
SIMS Nigeria to Open New Digital Centre on Allen Avenue with Up to 70% Flash Sale Discounts
Lifestyle
11.03.2026
SIMS Nigeria to Open New Digital Centre on Allen Avenue with Up to 70% Flash Sale Discounts
UNILAG Lecturers to Begin Indefinite Strike Over Amputated Salaries
News
11.03.2026
UNILAG Lecturers to Begin Indefinite Strike Over Amputated Salaries
Omah Lay Sparks Reaction After Claiming Afrobeats Is Based in Lagos and Dominated by Yorubas
Entertainment
11.03.2026
Omah Lay Sparks Reaction After Claiming Afrobeats Is Based in Lagos and Dominated by Yorubas
Baobab Nigeria Unveils Green Finance Project to Strengthen Solar Energy Advisory for Households and SMEs in Lagos
News
11.03.2026
Baobab Nigeria Unveils Green Finance Project to Strengthen Solar Energy Advisory for Households and SMEs in Lagos
India, Other Countries Reject President Tinubu’s Envoys Over Tenure Policy
News
11.03.2026
India, Other Countries Reject President Tinubu’s Envoys Over Tenure Policy
Ayra Starr Says Nigerian Men Are Supportive and Know How to Treat Women
Entertainment
11.03.2026
Ayra Starr Says Nigerian Men Are Supportive and Know How to Treat Women