UNILAG Lecturers to Begin Indefinite Strike Over Amputated Salaries

The University of Lagos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared its intention to go on an indefinite strike. The union is protesting what they call "amputated" salaries for January and February 2026.

UNILAG ASUU BEGINS INDEFINITE STRIKE OVER OVER ‘AMPUTATED SALARIES



Lecturers at UNILAG under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have announced plans to embark on an indefinite strike over concerns about reduced salaries paid for January and February 2026. pic.twitter.com/pj0yaB51iy — KING 👑 SOLOMON (@KingSolomon0204) March 11, 2026

This decision was confirmed in a statement released after an emergency meeting held on Tuesday. The statement was signed by Idou Kehinde, the union chairperson, and Adesina Arikawe, the union secretary.

According to the statement, the strike action is set to begin on Wednesday, March 11th. It will continue until the university administration agrees to the union's demands.

The union explained that their decision came after "extensive and exhaustive" discussions regarding the salary cuts implemented by the university management over the past two months.

“The University discriminately paid amputated salary in January 2026 to all members, i.e., (i) Akoka Campus: No EAA payment. (ii) Idi-Araba Campus: No EAA and CATA payments. The University also unilaterally and wickedly paid amputated February 2026 salary to all our members,” the statement read.

The union described the action as a violation of decency, painting the university administration as “wicked, unfeeling and satanic.”

ASUU has turned down the salary cuts and told its members to stop working until they receive their full pay.

“In view of the foregoing and in line with the subsisting Pre-NDC NEC resolution of Thursday, May 8, 2025, Congress unanimously resolves as follows: (i) reject in its entirety the recent action that resulted in all our members receiving amputated January and February 2026 salaries; (ii) withdraw our services effective Wednesday, March 11, 2026, since the University has failed to pay our January and February 2026 salaries in full as at March 9, 2026; (iii) The withdrawal of services by our members will remain in force until the University pays in full all our members’ January and February 2026 salaries,” the communique stated.

