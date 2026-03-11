Advertisement

Baobab Nigeria Unveils Green Finance Project to Strengthen Solar Energy Advisory for Households and SMEs in Lagos

Pulse Mix 14:25 - 11 March 2026
Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria has unveiled the Green Finance Project, a structured training and capacity-building initiative designed to develop skilled professionals who can support households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in making responsible, affordable, and sustainable solar energy decisions.
As rising energy costs and the need for power supply continue to impact households and businesses across Lagos, solar energy has emerged as an increasingly relevant alternative. However, limited access to qualified and responsible advisory support has remained a key challenge, often leading to poorly matched solutions, unrealistic financial expectations, or unsustainable outcomes.

The Green Finance Project has been developed to address this gap by building capacity at the point of energy and finance. The programme focuses on equipping participants with the practical knowledge, financial insight, and professional judgement required to assess energy needs, evaluate affordability, and provide advice that prioritises clients’ long-term interests.

“Access to reliable solar energy starts with the right advice,” said Eric Ntumba, Chief Executive Officer of Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria. “Through the Green Finance Project, we are investing in people and building the skills required to guide households and SMEs toward solar solutions that are affordable, realistic, and aligned with their long-term needs.”

The programme will train participants to become Green Energy & Finance Consultants, combining technical understanding of energy consumption and solar solutions with financial realism and responsible advisory practices. By strengthening advisory capacity, Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria aims to improve the quality of solar energy guidance available in the market and reinforce trust between advisors and end users.

Recruitment for Green Energy & Finance Consultants will commence as part of the programme rollout, with selected participants undergoing structured training and practical project development focused on real-life solar solutions for households and SMEs in Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, Rolf Kreitel, Project Manager, noted, “This project comes from a simple conviction: real change only happens when energy decisions make financial sense, are technically understood, and are supported by advisors who are trained rigorously enough to understand the everyday realities people and small businesses face in Lagos.”  

The Green Finance Project aligns with Baobab Microfinance Bank’s Social Performance Management (SPM) framework, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible finance, client protection, and positive social impact. The programme is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) through the Financial Inclusion Fund, highlighting its contribution to inclusive and sustainable energy access.

By investing in human capacity, Baobab Nigeria seeks to support the adoption of solar energy solutions that are not only technically appropriate but also financially viable and sustainable for households and SMEs.

Further details on consultant recruitment, training timelines, and programme participation will be announced in due course.

