Omah Lay Sparks Reaction After Claiming Afrobeats Is Based in Lagos and Dominated by Yorubas

Omah Lay sparked debate online after claiming Afrobeats is mainly Yoruba and Lagos at the London listening party ahead of his upcoming album 'Clarity of Mind'.

Omah Lay is gearing up for one of the most anticipated albums of 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On February 6, the award-winning star announced on Instagram that his third studio album, Clarity of Mind, will drop on April 3. The 12-track project, led by previously released singles ‘Holy Ghost’, ‘Waist’, and ‘Don't Love Me’, has been in the works for nearly two years and will be released under his label Keyqaad.

To build anticipation, he recently hosted a listening party in London where his statements might have earned the rather quiet star more attention than he may have bargained for.

The evening produced two talking points. The first was personal as he revealed that his Grammy nomination was overshadowed by the end of a two-month relationship in which he had expected a child. For fans who have long joked that heartbreak is the secret ingredient behind his best music, the comment landed with light acknowledgement.

The second was considerably louder and has since sparked conversation online. During the session, Omah Lay made a pointed claim about the origins of Afrobeats, hitting a nerve in a country where music, identity, and ethnicity are never too far apart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Afrobeats is mainly Lagos. It's mainly Yorubas. Fela Kuti is the pioneer, we all know that and he's Yoruba. I'm from PH and you have to break into Lagos. There are only two people from PH that you know; Burna Boy and me," he said.

"Afrobeats is mainly Lagos. It's mainly Yorubas. Fela Kuti is the pioneer, we all know that and he's Yoruba. I'm from PH and you have to break into Lagos. There are only two people from PH that you know; Burna Boy & Me"



— Omah Lay speaking at the Clarity of Mind listening 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/pKvJOyPNIF — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) March 10, 2026

The reaction online has been split roughly down the middle; those who agree that Lagos and Yoruba culture are central to Afrobeats' identity, and those who believe the statement erases too much history to go unchallenged.

Some argued that Nigerian pop music, known as Afrobeats, is not a direct offshoot of Fela Kuti's Afrobeat, which he pioneered by blending Jazz, Funk, with African percussions, folk writing, and the use of indigenous language with Pidgin English to make vibrant music that entertained and also documented the times.

Commentators argued that Nigerian pop music is rather shaped by elements of hip hop, Juju, Highlife, Reggae, and Dancehall music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another Episode from ‘The Gimmicks of Omah Lay’



In the rush to appear deep and profound, his words totally outrun the truth, and he ended up mis-yarning, with nothing but dust for wisdom.



As an ambassador of a genre, the least you owe it is Research and Respect for its history.… https://t.co/xRPHTDDpzE — genio-creativo✭ (@justabdulmuqsit) March 10, 2026

I love you bro but saying Afrobeat(s) is mainly yoruba is a disrespect to the likes of 2baba, ice prince, don jazzy, Psquare, burna boy, Tekno, runtown and so on who aren't yoruba by tribe. https://t.co/nHO0Em2Un2 — CLINTON. (@BoyBouJjee) March 11, 2026

Should we say this is lack of depth about the culture or a move to be controversial in the buildup to the Album 🤔 Regardless narratives like this should not fly. https://t.co/ooHD8uBnHl — BASKETBALLOG (@SportPunting) March 11, 2026

Omah Lay's suggestion that only Burna Boy and he represent Port Harcourt also drew pushback, with fans pointing to Duncan Mighty and other iconic stars from the region who achieved mainstream success.

I would never understand why some artistes love to play tribalism card. Before Omah Lay & Burna Boy, we had Duncan Mighty from the same Port Harcourt. We have Ajebo Hustlers & Wizard Chan. Fela is the pioneer of Afrobeat but Afrobeat(s) belongs to everybody. From the old… — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before you there was Duncan Mighty, there was Timaya, there was waconzy.



before the recent “felasexuals” retconning of the genre that erroneously attributed everything about Nigerian Pop musc to afrobeat, the genre was mostly dominated by the slums of Ajegunle, parts of festac &… https://t.co/BnW30Lcwr9 — Ex-Grammaton Cleric (@OtunbaBrickz) March 11, 2026

Some online comments also accused the singer of attempting to use controversy to generate buzz for his upcoming album. Whatever it might be, fans will be eagerly awaiting the album, which is set for release on April 3, 2026.