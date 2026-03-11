Advertisement

Omah Lay Sparks Reaction After Claiming Afrobeats Is Based in Lagos and Dominated by Yorubas

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:28 - 11 March 2026
Omah Lay Shares Controversial Opinion on Afrobeats
Omah Lay sparked debate online after claiming Afrobeats is mainly Yoruba and Lagos at the London listening party ahead of his upcoming album 'Clarity of Mind'.
Omah Lay is gearing up for one of the most anticipated albums of 2026.

On February 6, the award-winning star announced on Instagram that his third studio album, Clarity of Mind, will drop on April 3. The 12-track project, led by previously released singles ‘Holy Ghost’, ‘Waist’, and ‘Don't Love Me’, has been in the works for nearly two years and will be released under his label Keyqaad.

To build anticipation, he recently hosted a listening party in London where his statements might have earned the rather quiet star more attention than he may have bargained for.

The evening produced two talking points. The first was personal as he revealed that his Grammy nomination was overshadowed by the end of a two-month relationship in which he had expected a child. For fans who have long joked that heartbreak is the secret ingredient behind his best music, the comment landed with light acknowledgement.

The second was considerably louder and has since sparked conversation online. During the session, Omah Lay made a pointed claim about the origins of Afrobeats, hitting a nerve in a country where music, identity, and ethnicity are never too far apart.

"Afrobeats is mainly Lagos. It's mainly Yorubas. Fela Kuti is the pioneer, we all know that and he's Yoruba. I'm from PH and you have to break into Lagos. There are only two people from PH that you know; Burna Boy and me," he said.

The reaction online has been split roughly down the middle; those who agree that Lagos and Yoruba culture are central to Afrobeats' identity, and those who believe the statement erases too much history to go unchallenged.

Some argued that Nigerian pop music, known as Afrobeats, is not a direct offshoot of Fela Kuti's Afrobeat, which he pioneered by blending Jazz, Funk, with African percussions, folk writing, and the use of indigenous language with Pidgin English to make vibrant music that entertained and also documented the times.

Commentators argued that Nigerian pop music is rather shaped by elements of hip hop, Juju, Highlife, Reggae, and Dancehall music.

Omah Lay's suggestion that only Burna Boy and he represent Port Harcourt also drew pushback, with fans pointing to Duncan Mighty and other iconic stars from the region who achieved mainstream success.

Some online comments also accused the singer of attempting to use controversy to generate buzz for his upcoming album. Whatever it might be, fans will be eagerly awaiting the album, which is set for release on April 3, 2026.

Read Next: Ayra Starr Says Nigerian Men Are Supportive and Know How to Treat Women

