India, Other Countries Reject President Tinubu’s Envoys Over Tenure Policy

India and other countries reportedly hesitate to accept some ambassadors nominated by President Bola Tinubu due to concerns about the limited time left in his current administration.

A number of nations appear to have rejected several ambassadors recently named by President Tinubu, driven by worries about how little time is left in his current term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, this refusal is tied to a policy some countries follow, which generally discourages accepting ambassadors from governments with fewer than two years left in their term.

Reports emanating from the presidency confirmed that India has indeed signaled hesitation regarding the approval of Nigeria's envoy-to-be in New Delhi, Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru.

Under the usual rules of international diplomacy, the host country must grant formal agreement before an ambassador can actually start their duties.

A senior official from the Nigerian Presidency explained the situation, noting: “They won’t accept an ambassador from an administration that has less than two years still in office.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: President Tinubu Approves Ambassador Postings, Assigns Reno Omoki to Mexico

The official went on to say that multiple countries are already signaling they might refuse some of the nominees. However, this isn't because of any issues with the individuals themselves, but rather because of the limited time they would likely be able to serve. The high probability of these designated ambassadors being replaced by a new government is further believed to be the reason behind the refusal of some countries to accept them.

Just recently, President Tinubu gave the green light to send 65 ambassadors and high commissioners to various countries and international bodies. This list includes several well-known political figures and career diplomats who are set to lead Nigeria's embassies in key countries like Germany, China, Mexico, and India, as well as at the United Nations.

However, getting these appointments formally approved has been moving slowly.

Reports suggest that only a handful of nations have officially agreed (granted agrément) so far, like the United Kingdom and France. This leaves the future of many other nominees uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in September 2023, the Nigerian government recalled its ambassadors from more than 100 foreign missions. This left many diplomatic positions vacant for over two years before a list of potential replacements was submitted to the Nigerian Senate for approval.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Approves Demolition & Reconstruction of 125 Year Old Lagos Bridge

Meanwhile, officials working at Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs are banking on strong existing relationships with some countries, hoping they might be persuaded to make exceptions to their usual procedures.