Ayra Starr Says Nigerian Men Are Supportive and Know How to Treat Women

Ayra Starr described Nigerian men as supportive and confident in a recent Way Up With Angela Yee interview, sparking comparisons online to Burna Boy's past comments about Nigerian women.

Ayra Starr is having a moment with the release of her new song, and she is not wasting it. The singer appeared on Way Up With Angela Yee, one of the United States' most prominent interview platforms, where the conversation covered everything from her career to something a little closer to home, Nigerian men.

When asked to describe and compare them with men from New York, Ayra went straight to the point.

"Nigerian men love to take care of their women. They're very supportive of their wife or girlfriend. They're very very confident, but you know, men are men. A man is a man still," she said.

The response was warm and very much Ayra being complimentary without being naive. The last line carries just enough of a slight knowing to keep it honest. For a Nigerian artist building an increasingly global profile, speaking positively about home in an international space is just as important.

— 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) March 10, 2026

Predictably, Nigerian social media found a comparison. Burna Boy's widely circulated comments about Nigerian women, in which he stated he does not date them, citing a focus on materialism, have resurfaced in the comment sections following Ayra's interview, with many drawing a pointed contrast between the two artists' perspectives on their compatriots. The comparison was not lost on fans, and the conversation has added an extra layer of engagement to an already well-received clip.

Nigerian men often defame Nigerian women abroad Burna Boy was asked a question and had nothing good to say. With everything Ayra faced from Nigerian men, she could have responded negatively too, but she chose to speak well. She knows dragging your own abroad only makes everyone — loyalty (@remasherkay) March 10, 2026

The interview also served as a platform for Ayra to speak about her new music. ‘Where Do We Go’, released on March 6, 2026, marks her first single of the year and signals a deliberate sonic shift.

The record steps away from the familiar textures of Afrobeats, leaning instead into pop production and a delivery designed to travel across markets beyond Nigeria and Africa. It is the first offering from her softly announced third album, expected later in 2026, and suggests an artist consciously expanding the boundaries of what her music can reach.

Taken together, the interview, the comparison, and the new single, the moment captures an Ayra Starr who is clear about where she is from and equally clear about where she is going.