150 heartwarming happy new month messages, prayers and wishes for September as the Ember months begin

September marks the beginning of the Ember months in Nigeria. Here are 150 heartfelt September messages, prayers and wishes to send to your partner, family, friends and colleagues.

September is here, and for many Nigerians, the arrival of the ninth month means that the Ember months have begun.

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September, October, November and December are commonly referred to as the Ember months in Nigeria. The period comes with a mixture of excitement and anxiety as people begin preparing for the end of the year, Christmas, travel, celebrations and other activities.

For many people, it is also a time to pray more intentionally for protection, good health, financial provision and a peaceful end to the year. This is because the Ember months have long been surrounded by beliefs about increased danger and misfortune in Nigeria.

If you are looking for happy new month September messages, romantic wishes for your partner, prayers for your family, messages for friends or a simple WhatsApp status, here are 150 options you can send.

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Romantic happy new month messages for your partner

Happy new month message for her – woman smiling at romantic text [HomemadeGifts]

Happy new month, my love. May September bring us more reasons to smile, more beautiful memories and a deeper love for each other.

Welcome to September, babe. As we enter the Ember months, I pray that God keeps you safe, healthy and close to me.

Happy September to the person who makes even ordinary days feel special. May this month be kind to you in every way.

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My love, may September bring you good news, answered prayers,s and everything your heart has been waiting for. I love you.

As September begins, I pray that you will not lack any good thing. May God protect you wherever you go and bring you safely back home.

Happy new month, sweetheart. May this Ember season bring you closer to your dreams and farther away from anything that will cause you pain.

September is here, and I am grateful that I get to enter another month with you. May we have many more months and years together.

My prayer for you this September is that you are protected, favoured, and surrounded by good people. Happy new month, my love.

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Happy September, darling. May every journey you take this month be safe and every place you go bring you closer to something good.

As we enter the last quarter of the year, may our love remain strong and may we have many reasons to celebrate together.

Happy new month to my favourite person. May September bring peace to your heart and success to everything you put your hands to.

Babe, may this September be a month of beautiful surprises, answered prayers and plenty of reasons to call me and say, “Guess what?”

I pray that the Ember months will be gentle with you. May you never receive bad news concerning yourself or anyone you love.

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Happy September, my love. May God guide your steps, protect your heart, and bless the work of your hands.

Another month with you is another reason to be grateful. May September be peaceful, prosperous, and full of love for both of us.

My love, may September bring an end to every difficult season you have been going through. May better days come your way.

Happy new month, sweetheart. May you enter September with hope and leave it with plenty of testimonies.

I pray that no matter how busy these Ember months become, you will always find time to rest, breathe, and remember that you are loved.

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Happy September to the one I want to keep choosing every day. May God preserve us and bless our relationship.

As September begins, may nothing steal your joy. May you remain safe, happy, healthy, and surrounded by love.

Happy new month, my person. May this September be filled with money that brings peace, work that brings fulfilment, and love that brings happiness.

May God protect you from danger and guide you through the rush of the Ember months. Come back to me safely every time. Happy September, love.

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Beautiful happy new month messages for family

Hppay new month text messages for your family

Happy new month, family. We thank God for bringing us into September. May He keep every member of this family safe throughout the Ember months.

Dear family, may September bring peace into our homes, provision into our hands, and good news into our lives.

Happy new month to the people who mean the world to me. May God preserve every one of us and give us many reasons to celebrate before the year ends.

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As we enter the Ember months, my prayer is that our family will remain safe, healthy and united. May we all see the end of the year in peace.

Happy new month, everyone. May September be a month of answered prayers, financial breakthroughs, good health and family happiness.

May God continue to watch over our parents, siblings, children and loved ones wherever they may be. Welcome to September, family.

September is here. May nobody in this family receive bad news. May our homes be filled with laughter, peace, and good news.

Happy new month to my wonderful family. May every journey we take this month be safe and may everyone return home safely.

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May God provide for every need in this family and give us the strength to support one another through the rest of the year. Happy new month!

Welcome to September, family. May this new month bring opportunities that will make us grateful we did not give up.

As the Ember months begin, may God protect us from accidents, sickness, violence, and every form of harm. May His peace remain in our homes.

Happy new month to my family. May we enter September with gratitude and end it with testimonies.

May September restore whatever this family has lost and multiply every blessing we already have. Happy new month.

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I pray that our parents will enjoy a long life and good health, our children will prosper, and every member of this family will fulfil their dreams.

Happy new month. May God give our family more reasons to gather in celebration and fewer reasons to gather in sorrow.

To my family, may this month bring more understanding, more love, and more beautiful moments together.

May September be the month when that long-awaited good news finally comes to this family. Happy new month.

Happy new month, everyone. May God protect every family member travelling, working, schooling or living away from home.

As we enter the last four months of the year, may God carry us safely through them and preserve everything that concerns us.

Happy new month, family. May there be no lack in our homes, and may we never lack people willing to stand by us when we need them.

May our family continue to grow in love, peace, health and prosperity. Happy September to us all.

September has arrived. May the remaining months of this year be better than the months behind us. Amen.

Sweet happy new month messages for friends

Happy new month text messages for your friends

Happy new month, my friend! May September bring you good news, good money, good health, and good people.

Welcome to September, bestie. We have entered the Ember months, so please stay safe, avoid unnecessary wahal, and remember to pray.

Happy new month! May this month give you plenty of reasons to say, “God really came through for me.”

My prayer for you this new month is that you will not hear bad news concerning yourself or anyone close to you. Happy new month.

Happy new month, friend. May every plan you have for the remaining part of the year work out better than you imagined.

Another month, another opportunity to get your life together. May September be good to you, my friend.

Happy new month! May your account balance improve, your stress reduce, and your happiness increase this September.

September is here, and I pray that every journey you take during these Ember months will end safely. No bad news, please!

Happy new month to one of the people who made my year better simply by being there. I appreciate you more than you know.

May September bring you the kind of opportunities you do not have to beg for. May favour locate you.

Happy new month, friend. May God protect you, guide your decisions, and bless your hustle.

September will not meet you where August left you. May this month bring a beautiful change to your story.

Happy new month! May your phone ring this month with good news instead of problems.

I pray that you will have more reasons to laugh than cry this September. May your heart remain at peace.

Happy new month, my friend. May you enter September with faith and leave it with a testimony.

As the Ember szn begins, may you remain safe, focused, and blessed. And please, don't let anybody pressure you into unnecessary December spending yet.

Happy September! May everything you have been working quietly towards finally begin to make sense.

My friend, may this month bring you peace where you have been anxious and answers where you have been waiting.

Happy new month. May September bring you one pleasant surprise after another.

May God preserve you throughout the Ember months and give you the wisdom to make safe and sensible decisions. Happy new month.

Happy new month, friend. Whatever you could not achieve in the first eight months of the year, may you have another chance to make it happen.

May this month remind you that you are doing better than you think. Keep going, my friend. Happy new month.

Powerful happy new month Prayers as the ember month begins

Prayerful September messages

Heavenly Father, thank You for bringing us into September. As we begin the Ember months, please preserve us and everyone we love. Amen.

Lord, let September be a month of peace, protection, provision, and answered prayers for me and my loved ones.

Father, as we enter the final months of the year, guide our steps and keep us away from danger. May we finish this year strong and in good health.

I pray that September will not bring tears of sorrow into your home. May it bring laughter, celebration, and good news instead.

May God protect you from accidents, violence, sickness and every danger as you go about your daily activities this month.

May the Lord bless the work of your hands and make your efforts fruitful this September.

Father, please provide for every need, open the right doors and close every door that will lead us into trouble.

May God give you wisdom to make the right decisions and courage to walk away from anything that threatens your peace.

As the Ember months begin, may God's presence go before you. May He guide you on every journey and bring you safely home.

May September mark the beginning of a season of answered prayers in your life. What you have been waiting for may it come at the right time.

I pray that you will not experience loss this September. May God preserve your life, your family, your work, and everything that matters to you.

May the Lord give you good health, a sound mind, financial stability and peace throughout this month.

Father, let September bring restoration. Where there has been disappointment, bring hope; where there has been lack, bring provision.

May every evil plan against you fail, and may you be surrounded by people who genuinely wish you well.

Lord, keep our families safe during the Ember months. May every person who leaves home return safely.

May God grant you favour in places where your name is mentioned. May opportunities find you this September.

I pray that no matter what happens around you, you will remain calm, wise and protected. May September be peaceful for you.

May the remaining months of this year be better than the months that have passed. May your story end in praise.

Father, give us the grace to finish the year well. Let us not lose the things we have worked so hard to build.

May God protect you from bad news, wrong decisions, harmful relationships, and avoidable trouble this September.

May every legitimate source of your income flourish, and may you have enough to meet your needs and help others.

As we enter September, may God's mercy speak for you wherever you need it. May favour follow you throughout the month.

I pray that the Ember months will bring you closer to your dreams, not farther away from them. May your testimony come soon.

May you and your loved ones see the end of this year in good health, peace, joy and prosperity. Happy September.

READ NEXT: 200 Sweet and Romantic Good Night Messages To Make Her Smile

Short happy new month messages to share on WhatsApp status

September WhatsApp status ideas

Hello September. Please come with good news.

September is here. May we enter the Ember months with gratitude and leave them with testimonies. Amen.

Happy September! May we not hear bad news this month. May good news locate us.

Dear September, be good to me. I have survived enough already.

New month. New hope. Same God. Happy new month.

September, please bring answered prayers and leave the unnecessary drama behind.

We have entered the Ember months. May God preserve us, our families, and everything that concerns us.

September blessings only. No bad news, no unnecessary stress, no wahala. Amen.

May this September be better than every month that came before it.

Welcome, September. May the remaining months of 2026 be filled with peace, favour and good news.

This September, Lord, keep me and everyone I love safe. That's all.

New month, new opportunities, new testimonies. Hello September!

May September bring the kind of news that makes you call your family immediately.

September, please be gentle. We are trying to finish this year strong.

Entering September with gratitude because being alive to see another month is already a blessing.

May God preserve us through the Ember months. We will not end the year with tears. Amen.

September is here. May our hustle produce results and may our prayers become testimonies.

No bad news will be our portion this September. Good news only.

May September open doors that August could not.

The last quarter of the year is here. May we finish stronger than we started.

Happy new month. May peace find us, favour locate us, and joy stay with us.

September: the month of new beginnings, fresh hope and serious prayers.

May everyone reading this enter September safely and have every reason to thank God before the month ends.

God, as we enter the Ember months, please preserve our loved ones and us.

Short September messages and wishes

Short September messages and wishes

Happy new month! May this month favour you.

Welcome to September. May your prayers be answered.

Happy new month! May you receive good news.

May September bring you peace and prosperity.

Happy September. Stay safe and stay blessed.

May God preserve you throughout the Ember months.

September will be good to you. Amen.

May this month bring you unexpected blessings.

Happy new month. May your hustle pay off.

May September bring you closer to your dreams.

Happy September! More wins, less stress.

May good news locate you this month.

September blessings to you and your family.

May you finish this month stronger than you started it.

Happy new month! May favour speak for you.

May God guide your steps this September.

September will bring you reasons to smile.

May you and your loved ones remain safe.

Happy new month. May your home know peace.

May this month restore your hope.

Happy new month! May your efforts bring results.

May September be your month of breakthrough.

May God bless the work of your hands.

Favour surrounds you like a shield in this new month.

May the Ember months be peaceful for you.

May your September be full of good news.

Happy new month. Keep believing.

May September open the right doors for you.

God will preserve you and yours this month.

May you have every reason to be grateful this September.

Happy September! Your best days are ahead.

May your family remain safe and united.

May this September bring financial ease and peace of mind.

Happy new month! May December meet you with joy.

May God carry you safely through the Ember months.

Happy September! May we all see the end of 2026 in peace, good health, joy and abundant blessings. Amen.

Whether you send a simple “Happy September” to a friend, write a heartfelt prayer for your parents, or post an Ember-month prayer on WhatsApp, the most important thing is to let the message sound like you.