“The truck driver who killed my sister now walks freely,” BBN Phyna mourns sister one year after death

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna has mourned her late sister, Ruth, one year after her death, recalling the pain of losing her and accusing the Dangote Group of failing to ensure justice in the case.

BBNaija star Phyna has marked one year since her sister’s death

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Phyna says her sister’s death remains a fresh wound one year later, as she expresses frustration over the lack of justice in the case.

The reality TV star says she no longer believes in justice after the case was allegedly swept under the carpet

Phyna shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Monday, August 31, 2026, exactly one year after her sister’s death.

The reality TV star said the loss still feels like a fresh wound despite the passage of 365 days.

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“It’s been exactly one year since I lost you, my sister, and honestly, I still don't know how to put into words what your absence has done to me. One whole year without seeing you, hearing your voice, laughing with you, or simply knowing that you were somewhere in this world,” she wrote.

Phyna reflected on how difficult it has been to adjust to life without her sister, saying there are moments when the pain feels as intense as it did on the day she died.

“People say time heals, but sometimes I wonder if time really heals or if we just learn how to live with the pain. Because even after 365 days, there are moments when it still feels like yesterday. Moments when I remember you and my heart breaks all over again,” she said.

She also expressed regret over not being able to secure justice for her sister, alleging that the case was swept under the carpet.

In a separate part of the tribute, Phyna wrote, “31-08-2025... Dangote Group killed my sister and never looked back.”

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She added that the truck driver she identified as being responsible for her sister’s death was an underage driver who remains free.

“One year today... Her case was swept under the carpet. The underage truck driver who killed her walks freely today,” Phyna alleged.

In her tribute, Phyna also remembered the bond she shared with her sister and wished she could have more time with her.

“I miss you in ways I cannot explain. I miss the memories we shared, the little things that only sisters could understand, and the comfort of knowing you were here,” she said.

She concluded by promising to carry her sister’s memory with her for the rest of her life.

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“Sleep peacefully, my beautiful sister.

“You are deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

“Until we meet again... I love you always.”

Ruth Otabor, Phyna’s younger sister, died in August, 2025 after suffering severe injuries in a Dangote Cement truck accident near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

She reportedly lost one leg following the crash and later died from complications linked to her injuries. Phyna had accused Dangote Group of mishandling the situation and demanded justice for her sister.

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