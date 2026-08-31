Lionel Messi retires from Argentina after over 20 years, says ''I have no more to give"

Lionel Messi retires from Argentina after over 20 years, says ''I have no more to give"

Lionel Messi retires from Argentina after over 20 years, says ''I have no more to give"

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football after over 20 years with the national team.

Lionel Messi retires from Argentina after 20 years, says he has no more to give

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi confirms Argentina retirement after World Cup final defeat

Lionel Messi quits Argentina after winning major international titles

The 39-year-old announced in an emotional statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday.

Messi had hinted at the possibility of stepping away from international football after the tournament, but his latest statement confirms that he has now made the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on his decision, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said he had spent considerable time thinking about his future before reaching the difficult conclusion.

“After this time that passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I am retiring from the National Team...”

He admitted that the decision has been painful but said he understands that the time has come after giving everything he had to the national team.

“It was a decision that hurts the soul, but I understand that it is time. I swear I always left everything, and I always fought and left everything for this shirt, to give them joy and make them feel proud of being Argentines through soccer,” he said

Messi said he leaves the national team with the feeling that he has nothing more to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is little left, and stages are closing, and this one hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love to be on the National Team. I am empty; I have no more to give, and apart from that, very big guys come behind who deserve to be.”

The announcement brings an end to one of the most remarkable international careers in football history.

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 and became the country’s most-capped player and top scorer, with 207 appearances and 125 goals.

He won the Copa América in 2021 before leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar. He also helped the team win another Copa América title in 2024.

Messi thanked the fans, his family, coaches, and teammates for their support throughout his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement