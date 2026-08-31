'Refuse to support APC and you'll be flogged' — Borno commissioner's threat sparks outrage
Borno Commissioner Sainna Buba said people who refuse to support the APC in 2027 would be "flogged."
He made the remark during the inauguration of the Tinubu City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu campaign group.
The video has gone viral and sparked widespread reactions on social media.
The comment follows recent controversies involving other politicians accused of making threatening political statements ahead of the 2027 elections.
The Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, has stirred reactions online after declaring that people who refuse to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election would be "flogged."
Buba made the statement during the inauguration of the Tinubu City Boy Movement, a political support group campaigning for President Bola Tinubu's second-term bid. A video from the event surfaced on social media on Monday and has since gone viral.
While addressing supporters, the commissioner suggested that politics is not always about peaceful persuasion.
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"As for some people who do not deserve us to call their names. In politics, sometimes things go smoothly, sometimes it goes with persuasion, and sometimes it goes with force. Right now, we are being persuasive, but we've noticed they are throwing jabs at us on TikTok. Well, it is not as if we are inefficient at blowing the whistle on politics.
"If they point fingers at us, we will point fingers at them; if they point fingers at us with malicious intent, then we will hold that finger and break it. This government is our government; follow us and enjoy honey. As for those who refuse to follow us, they will be flogged.
"We should all be aware that they will bring campaign materials for the state for us all to benefit."
His comments have added to a growing list of controversial political statements as politicians begin positioning ahead of the 2027 elections.
The remark comes just days after the Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Samuel Shekwolo, also came under fire for telling residents who do not support the APC to leave the area before the next general election.
According to Shekwolo, President Bola Tinubu's administration and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had carried out several development projects in Kuje, and residents who benefited from them should not vote against the ruling party.
There was also a similar controversy in Osun State involving Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who was criticised over comments made before the August 15, 2026 governorship election.
Governor Ademola Adeleke had called for the senator's arrest after the remarks were interpreted as a threat against members of the Accord Party. However, Fadahunsi later denied encouraging violence, insisting he was only referring to defeating political opponents through votes, not physical attacks.
With political activities already gathering momentum ahead of 2027, comments from public officials continue to draw attention, especially when they are seen as promoting intimidation or threatening political opponents.