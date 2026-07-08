Oshiomhole wants Nigeria to seize MTN, DStv profits over South Africa attacks—here’s what the Senate decided
Senator Oshiomhole urged Nigeria to seize MTN and DStv profits to compensate xenophobia victims.
The Senate rejected the proposal, warning against emotional or unverified economic retaliation.
Lawmakers chose to investigate the attacks and pursue diplomatic solutions instead.
Senator Adams Oshiomhole has urged the Federal Government to seize the profits of major South African companies operating in Nigeria to compensate citizens affected by renewed xenophobic attacks and killings in South Africa.
Oshiomhole proposed Tuesday’s Senate plenary while contributing to a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong.
The motion followed a fresh wave of violence against Nigerians, highlighted by the tragic deaths of two citizens, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, and a June 30 ultimatum by South African vigilante groups ordering foreign nationals to leave.
Expressing deep frustration, Oshiomhole argued that Nigeria must move beyond toothless diplomatic protests.
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He noted that a May 5 Senate resolution to send a legislative delegation to South Africa had yielded no results, leaving citizens unprotected.
The former Edo State governor, who has previously campaigned for stricter economic actions, insisted that the profits of South African corporate giants like MTN, DStv, and Stanbic IBTC Bank should be aggressively appropriated to provide reparations for victims.
His remarks were prompted by reports that South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, had ruled out government compensation for affected foreigners, stating that unregistered or informal properties did not qualify for remuneration.
Oshiomhole’s aggressive stance received strong backing from some lawmakers.
Senator Abdul Ningi argued that the cycle of routine diplomatic letters must be broken, while Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun went a step further, suggesting the outright nationalisation of South African companies operating within Nigeria.
However, the Senate ultimately rejected the proposal.
Presiding Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin pushed back against the retaliatory demands, specifically cautioning lawmakers against basing severe foreign policy and economic decisions on unverified "social media" reports regarding the South African minister's comments.
Jibrin urged the chamber to maintain emotional restraint and act responsibly while pursuing official diplomatic channels.
Instead of economic sanctions, the Senate mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs to thoroughly investigate the situation and secure formal, written security assurances from the South African government within two weeks.