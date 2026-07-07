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25-year-old NYSC doctor dies after three-week sick leave request is denied (see details)

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 16:44 - 07 July 2026
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A 25-year-old medical doctor serving under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reportedly passed away after his request for sick leave was allegedly denied.
A 25-year-old NYSC doctor, Dr Wisdom Oghenetega Enakirerhi, has reportedly died after an alleged delay in approving his three-week sick leave request, sparking reactions online.
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  • Dr Wisdom Oghenetega Enakirerhi, a 25-year-old medical doctor serving as an NYSC member, was reported dead after falling ill.

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  • A fellow doctor alleged that he requested a three-week sick leave but faced delays before approval was granted.

  • Reports claimed his family appealed for him to receive medical care outside his place of posting before permission was eventually given.

  • NYSC authorities and the relevant institution have not publicly confirmed the details surrounding the sick leave request or his death.

A 25-year-old medical doctor serving as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, identified as Dr Wisdom Oghenetega Enakirerhi, has reportedly died after an alleged delay in the approval of his request for a three-week sick leave.

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Reports circulating online said Enakirerhi, who was carrying out his NYSC service, fell ill and requested permission to leave his place of posting for medical attention and recovery.

The account of his death was shared by a fellow doctor, Dr Akpoyibo, who alleged that the young doctor had sought a three-week sick leave but faced delays before approval was granted.

According to the account, Enakirerhi had spent several years studying medicine before completing his training and beginning his service as a corps member.

Dr Akpoyibo alleged that the deceased’s family, including his father and brother who are also medical doctors, appealed for him to be allowed to return home for proper medical care after his condition worsened.

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The doctor further claimed that permission was eventually granted for Enakirerhi to leave, but that it came shortly before his death.

The circumstances surrounding the illness, the sick leave request and the timeline of events have generated widespread reactions, with many Nigerians calling for answers and questioning the welfare support available to young medical professionals and corps members.

Medical professionals and social media users have expressed grief over the death, describing the late doctor as a promising young physician whose life and career were cut short.

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However, as of the time of filing this report, the NYSC authorities and the institution where Enakirerhi served have not issued an official statement confirming the details surrounding his sick leave request or the circumstances that led to his death.

The report of his death comes amid ongoing conversations in Nigeria about the working conditions of young doctors, including concerns about workload, access to healthcare support and welfare structures for medical personnel in training and early-career stages.

Further details are expected if the NYSC, the hospital involved or the family releases additional information on the circumstances surrounding the young doctor’s death.

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