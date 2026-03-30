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South African protesters burn foreign-owned properties over installation of Igbo king

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:42 - 30 March 2026
Protesters in South Africa’s Eastern Cape burn vehicles and buildings linked to foreigners over the installation of a Nigerian king.
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Violence broke out in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province after protests against the installation of a Nigerian traditional leader escalated into chaos, with demonstrators torching vehicles and attacking property believed to belong to foreign nationals.

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The unrest occurred in East London, a coastal city in the Eastern Cape, where groups of protesters gathered to oppose the coronation of Solomon Ogbonna Ezike as the leader of the Igbo community living in the region.

According to reports, the protest quickly turned violent as demonstrators set several vehicles on fire and targeted buildings allegedly linked to foreign nationals. Emergency services and firefighters were called to the scene as flames engulfed parked panel vans, trucks, and other vehicles.

Police officers were deployed to restore order and used crowd-control measures, including stun grenades, to disperse protesters as tensions escalated.

The installation of Ezike as “Igwe Ndigbo,” a traditional title used to represent Igbo communities outside Nigeria, has sparked strong opposition from some South African groups. Critics argue that recognising a foreign traditional ruler within South Africa undermines local traditional leadership structures and raises concerns about sovereignty.

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The Igbo title “Igwe” is commonly used in southeastern Nigeria to refer to a traditional monarch who represents and leads a community. In diaspora communities, similar titles are sometimes adopted to coordinate cultural activities and provide leadership for migrants.

However, the development has drawn backlash from certain community organisations and activists who believe foreign nationals should not establish traditional leadership institutions within South African territory.

Protest organisers initially described the march as a demonstration against what they called the “installation of a foreign king.” But the situation deteriorated as some participants began attacking vehicles and property associated with foreigners.

Authorities have not yet released an official estimate of the total damage caused by the unrest, and it remains unclear whether arrests have been made.

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The incident also highlights long-standing tensions surrounding immigration and xenophobia in South Africa. Over the years, foreign nationals from several African countries — including Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Somalia, have occasionally been targeted during protests linked to unemployment, crime concerns, and economic frustration.

RELATED: South Africans protest against Nigerians, Pakistanis, others for taking their jobs and fueling crime

As investigations continue, local authorities are expected to review the circumstances surrounding both the protest and the controversial installation ceremony that triggered the unrest.

For now, the situation remains tense as officials work to restore calm in the affected communities.

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