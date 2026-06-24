Xenophobia: Air Peace CEO tells Nigerians to stop investing in South Africa

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema calls for an intentional, non-violent economic boycott and investment freeze against South Africa in response to escalating xenophobic tensions

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema calls for an intentional, non-violent economic boycott and investment freeze against South Africa in response to escalating xenophobic tensions

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema has urged Nigerians to boycott investments in South Africa over recurring xenophobic attacks, calling for a peaceful economic response instead of violence or attacks on businesses.

Allen Onyema asked Nigerians to stop investing in South Africa as a non-violent response to repeated xenophobic attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians.

He accused South African authorities of failing to adequately protect migrants and foreign business owners during anti-immigrant unrest.

Onyema opposed attacks on South Africans or South African-owned companies in Nigeria, saying businesses like MTN create jobs and have Nigerian shareholders.

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Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, has called on Nigerians to stop investing in South Africa as a response to recurring xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians living in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Onyema said Nigerians should embrace what he described as a non-violent economic response rather than resorting to attacks or destruction of businesses.

Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace, says we should boycott South Africa.



He calls South Africans a foolish and lazy people who blame Nigerians for their woes.



And he doesn't want Nigerians to attack South Africans or close down MTN



But to stop investing in their country pic.twitter.com/5tjwb35t0u — Tuchel (@Officially_Kriz) June 23, 2026

“The kind of retaliation I want is for Nigerians to boycott South Africa. Don’t invest in that country. If they want to invest in our country, let them bring their money and invest, and you determine how they take the money back. That is non-violence action,” he said.

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His comments come amid fresh anti-immigrant protests in parts of South Africa, where some groups have been demanding the removal of undocumented migrants. Reports indicate that protesters have given foreign nationals until June 30 to leave certain communities, prompting concerns across Africa and triggering repatriation efforts by countries including Nigeria.

Onyema questioned the response of South African authorities to repeated incidents of xenophobic violence, arguing that security agencies have often failed to prevent attacks on foreign residents and business owners.

READ ALSO: MTN warns against boycotting South African businesses as protests reach its Ghana offices

“I totally agree that there should be a stop to foolishness. Every time they do this, they get the support of their government. I don’t understand how all of a sudden South Africa lacked police force, lacked the military, lacked every security agency that could have stopped these people.

“How do you explain where people will march into somebody’s house, bring you out, questioning you, ‘Can I see your papers? You are a foreigner. You have to go back home,’” he asked.

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The airline boss also defended the contributions of Nigerians living in South Africa, noting that many have established businesses, created jobs and contributed to the country's economy.

“He brought money from Nigeria and opened a shop in your country to help your country and help you. The best you could have done is to learn from these Nigerians on how to acquire some entrepreneurial skills,” Onyema said.

While backing calls for Nigeria to take a stronger stance against the attacks, Onyema stressed that retaliation should not involve violence against South Africans residing in Nigeria or attacks on South African-owned businesses.

“I support (Edo Senator) Adams Oshiomhole, who says that we should retaliate. But the kind of retaliation I want is what we are doing. Let us do non-violence retaliation. I don’t want Nigerians to go to the street and attack any South Africans,” he said.

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He also opposed shutting down major South African investments operating in Nigeria, including telecommunications giant MTN, arguing that such companies provide jobs and have Nigerian shareholders.

The airline chief rejected the idea of shutting down established firms like MTN, noting that these operations employ thousands of Nigerians and house massive local shareholder investments

“I don’t want Nigeria to close down MTN or other people’s businesses. Some Nigerians have shares in those companies. After all, those people are employing Nigerians too,” he added.