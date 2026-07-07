Former Arsenal star opens up on heartbreaking divorce that cost him houses, cars and fortune.

Former Arsenal star opens up on heartbreaking divorce that cost him houses, cars and fortune.

‘When you have problems with a woman in England, she’ll win even if she’s wrong’ — Former Arsenal star opens up on how he lost his houses, cars and fortune to divorce

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué has opened up about his painful divorce, saying he lost his houses, cars and fortune, while sharing his personal views on England's family court system.

Emmanuel Eboué said his divorce cost him his houses, cars and a significant part of his wealth.

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The former Arsenal defender revealed he lost three houses in England and described the financial loss as devastating.

Eboué claimed, based on his personal experience, that women have an advantage in family disputes in England.

The former Côte d'Ivoire international said the divorce also took an emotional toll on his personal and family life.

Former Arsenal and Côte d’Ivoire defender Emmanuel Eboué has opened up about the devastating impact of his divorce, revealing that he lost his houses, cars and a significant portion of his wealth following the breakdown of his marriage.

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Speaking during a recent interview, the former footballer said the divorce left him financially ruined, describing the experience as one of the most painful periods of his life.

“I lose a lot, a lot, yeah, to be honest, a lot. I don't want to say how much, but it was a lot,” Eboué said.

Former Arsenal and Côte d’Ivoire defender Emmanuel Eboué

“I lost everything in England. I bought a lot of houses there. I have three houses there. I have a lot of cars. So, all of them, I lost, except money also.”

Eboué explained that the properties were acquired while he was married and were considered part of the marital assets during the divorce proceedings.

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When asked whether the assets had been registered in his former wife's name, he said they were not.

“No, no, no. It was for all of us, you know. Because she was my wife.”

Reflecting on the outcome of the divorce, Eboué shared his personal opinion on how family disputes are handled in England.

“When you have problems with any woman there, I will tell you the truth, she will win. Even if she did bad things to you, they're going to give her a little percentage. So me, I lost a lot.”

His remarks reflect his own experience and opinion about the legal process surrounding his divorce.

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The former defender, who enjoyed a successful spell with Arsenal after joining the club in 2005, said the emotional toll of the separation extended beyond losing his wealth.

Former Arsenal and Côte d’Ivoire defender Emmanuel Eboué and his wife on their wedding day

He revealed that the experience also affected his relationship with members of his family, saying he went several years without speaking to his mother.

“These things, when I'm talking about that, it's paining me a lot because…”

Eboué became one of Africa's most recognisable footballers during his playing career, helping Arsenal reach the 2006 UEFA Champions League final before later joining Turkish giants Galatasaray. He also represented Côte d'Ivoire at multiple editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

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His financial struggles first made international headlines several years ago after reports emerged that he had lost much of his fortune following his divorce and later faced financial difficulties. In subsequent interviews, Eboué has spoken openly about battling depression and rebuilding his life after retiring from football.