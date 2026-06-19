Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi begin mass evacuation of citizens from South Africa ahead of June 30 xenophobic protest fears (see full details)

Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi have started evacuating citizens from South Africa amid rising xenophobic attacks and fears over a planned June 30 anti-immigrant protest.

Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi have started evacuating citizens from South Africa.

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The move follows rising xenophobic tensions and fears ahead of the June 30 anti-immigrant protest.

Nigeria’s first evacuation batch included about 260 citizens.

Thousands of Malawians have also sought help to return home.

Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi have begun evacuating some of their citizens from South Africa following growing fears over xenophobic attacks and a planned anti-immigrant protest scheduled for June 30 .

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The evacuations come after a rise in anti-foreigner tensions in parts of South Africa , where some groups have demanded that undocumented migrants leave the country, raising concerns among African nationals living and working there.

Reports of attacks, threats and intimidation against foreign nationals have pushed several African governments to begin voluntary repatriation programmes for their citizens.

Nigeria was among the countries that moved to bring its citizens home, with the first batch of Nigerian evacuees already in Lagos . The group included about 260 Nigerians, while government officials said more citizens had registered for voluntary return.

The Nigerian government said the evacuation was aimed at protecting citizens amid growing safety concerns, with officials stressing that the safety and dignity of Nigerians remained a priority.

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Ghana also began arrangements to evacuate its nationals from South Africa after a wave of xenophobic incidents. The Ghanaian government said the decision followed concerns over the safety of its citizens and the need to provide assistance to those affected.

Malawi has also begun repatriation efforts, with about 1,200 citizens seeking to return home amid growing fears over their safety in South Africa. Many of the affected Malawians reportedly fled their communities and gathered at temporary shelters while waiting for transport arrangements to be completed.

The growing tension is linked to a planned June 30 anti-immigrant protest, with groups demanding the removal of undocumented foreigners from South Africa. The planned action has heightened fears among migrants, with some saying they no longer feel safe remaining in the country.

Some foreign nationals have reported being forced to abandon homes, businesses and jobs because of threats and attacks.

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The situation has also drawn condemnation from South African authorities, with President Cyril Ramaphosa warning against vigilantism and saying immigration issues should be handled through lawful government processes rather than attacks on migrants .

In Nigeria, the development has sparked anger among lawmakers, with the Senate considering possible retaliatory measures against South Africa over the safety of Nigerians affected by the xenophobic tensions. The lawmakers said the government must protect Nigerian citizens abroad and ensure that their rights are respected.

South Africa has a long history of xenophobic violence, with previous attacks targeting African migrants over allegations that foreigners are taking jobs and opportunities. However, critics have argued that migrants are often blamed for deeper economic problems such as unemployment and inequality.