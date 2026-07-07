The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other officials

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other officials

Residents along Lagos Coastal Road may lose their homes as FG plans demolitions over flooding (see details)

Residents along the Lagos Coastal Highway corridor may lose their homes as the Federal Government says some buildings will be demolished to improve drainage and reduce flooding.

The Federal Government says some buildings along the Lagos Coastal Highway corridor may be demolished to create service lanes and improve drainage.

Works Minister David Umahi insisted the highway is not causing the flooding, blaming blocked drains, illegal reclamation and poor urban planning instead.

The government says affected property owners will be compensated where applicable as broader flood-control works begin.

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The Federal Government has indicated that some structures along the Lagos Coastal Highway corridor may be pulled down as part of plans to construct service lanes and improve drainage infrastructure in communities affected by recurring flooding.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the disclosure after a joint inspection of the coastal highway ordered by President Bola Tinubu, following sustained public concerns over flooding in communities along the corridor.

The Coastal Road

The inspection brought together officials from the Federal Ministry of Environment, members of the National Assembly, project consultants, contractors and presidential aides.

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Umahi dismissed widespread claims that the coastal highway was responsible for the flooding, saying engineering assessments confirmed that the drainage infrastructure along the corridor was functioning as designed.

He instead attributed the flooding to blocked drainage channels, indiscriminate waste disposal, illegal reclamation of natural waterways and buildings constructed without adequate consideration for flood risk.

Structures along the Coastal highway may face demolition soon

"The coastal highway is even helping to convey floodwater from one point to another," the minister said.

However, Umahi acknowledged that fixing the problem long-term would require difficult decisions, including the removal of structures blocking designated drainage alignments.

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"Some buildings must have to go to solve this problem," he said, adding that property owners affected by any demolitions would be compensated in line with government procedures where applicable.

Minister of Works David Umahi

The Federal Government said it would work with the Lagos State Government on a broader flood-control programme along the corridor, covering service lanes, additional drainage channels and the restoration of natural waterways that have been blocked over time.

On Alpha Beach, one of the communities worst hit by flooding, Umahi said the area had experienced flooding long before construction of the coastal highway began, pointing to estates built on low-lying terrain without proper environmental impact assessments as a contributing factor.

The minister also maintained that the highway's ongoing shoreline protection works serve as a barrier against Atlantic Ocean surges, preventing further inland flooding rather than causing it.

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Alpha Beach in Lagos

Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company, Danny Abboud, pledged to immediately clear blocked culverts and remove refuse obstructing drainage channels along the corridor.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Moremi Ojudu, said her office would work with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and community organisations to run sensitisation campaigns on waste disposal and drainage maintenance across affected neighbourhoods.