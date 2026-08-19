Advertisement

LASU's top graduates become millionaires overnight after Sanwo-Olu gifts them ₦20 million each

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 16:58 - 19 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a personal cash gift of ₦20 million each to the top Lagos State University graduates during the institution's combined convocation ceremony at the Ojo campus
LASU's two best graduating students have received ₦20 million each from Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. One of them has now won a total of ₦30 million after another recent cash award.
Advertisement

  • Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a personal cash gift of ₦20 million each for LASU's two overall best graduating students.

  • Ayilara Olawale (4.96 CGPA) and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide (4.97 CGPA) graduated with First Class honours.

  • Oluolamide has now received ₦30 million in total after an earlier ₦10 million award from the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme.

  • LASU graduated over 20,000 students, including 494 First Class graduates, during its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has put big smiles on the faces of two Lagos State University (LASU) graduates after announcing a cash gift of ₦20 million each for emerging as the institution's overall best graduating students.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday during LASU's combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies held at the university's main campus in Ojo, Lagos.

The lucky graduates are Ayilara Olawale, who emerged as the best graduating student for the 2024/2025 academic session, and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, who claimed the same title for the 2025/2026 session.

According to Lagos Governor's New Media aide, Jubril Gawat, the governor made the announcement during the ceremony.

Advertisement

He wrote: "Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and Visitor of the Lagos State University (LASU) today announced a cash gift of 20 million Naira (20,000,000) EACH for the Best Graduating Student(s) of the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 Session(s)."

In a video shared from the event, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the money was his personal donation.

"Ayilara Lawal Olawale and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, each one of you will earn 20 million naira each," the governor said.

READ ALSO: Full list: 122 universities approved by Council to offer Law in Nigeria, including AKSU

Meet the graduates taking home millions

Advertisement
Ayilara Olawale celebrated his academic achievement after graduating with First Class Honours in Project Management Technology and securing a 4.96 CGPA to become the best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session.

Olawale graduated with a First Class Honours in Project Management Technology, finishing with an impressive 4.96 CGPA.

On the other hand, Oluolamide earned a First Class in Aerospace Engineering with an outstanding 4.97 CGPA, making him the overall best graduating student for the 2025/2026 session.

Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide earned First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering with a 4.97 CGPA, capping off a remarkable week where he collected N30 million in combined cash prizes.

Interestingly, this isn't the first major reward for Oluolamide. Just a few days before the convocation, he received another ₦10 million cash prize from the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme for his exceptional academic performance.

Advertisement

That means the Aerospace Engineering graduate has now received N30 million in cash rewards within days.

READ ALSO: World Bank invests $25 million in Jumia, here’s how Nigerians can get funding for their businesses

Over 20,000 students graduated

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello joined university leadership at the podium as over 20,000 students graduated across two academic sessions.

Ahead of the combined convocation, LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed that more than 20,000 students graduated across the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

Advertisement

Out of the total number, 494 students finished with First Class honours.

Reacting to his achievement, Olawale credited his success to God.

"Grateful beyond words to graduate as the Best Graduating Student of Lagos State University, Ojo, for the 2024/2025 Session. Every victory was by Allah's grace. Here's to bigger dreams, impact, and a lifetime of excellence."

Oluolamide also celebrated the milestone on social media, writing:

"4.97 / 5.00 CGPA. First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering at Lagos State University. Official Senate Approval."

Advertisement

He added: "All glory to God for His grace, wisdom, and strength every step of the way. What God cannot do does not exist!"

The governor's surprise announcement has already sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians congratulating the graduates while joking that reading books has suddenly become a very profitable investment.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Three Oyo teenagers win scholarships and free WAEC sponsorship at youth conference
News
19.08.2026
Three Oyo teenagers win scholarships and free WAEC sponsorship at youth conference
Wike orders demolition of Abuja buildings blocking waterways, says senators, ‘big men’ won’t be spared
News
19.08.2026
Wike orders demolition of Abuja buildings blocking waterways, says senators, ‘big men’ won’t be spared
"I never had much faith in marriage” — El-Rufai’s ex-wife Halima opens up on single motherhood, living with ADHD
News
19.08.2026
"I never had much faith in marriage” — El-Rufai’s ex-wife Halima opens up on single motherhood, living with ADHD
LASU's top graduates become millionaires overnight after Sanwo-Olu gifts them ₦20 million each
News
19.08.2026
LASU's top graduates become millionaires overnight after Sanwo-Olu gifts them ₦20 million each
Dapper Music CEO Akinwunmi debunks claims of shady contract agreement with artists
Entertainment
19.08.2026
Dapper Music CEO Akinwunmi debunks claims of shady contract agreement with artists
Soldiers block retired military personnel from protesting over unimplemented salary increase at defense ministry
News
19.08.2026
Soldiers block retired military personnel from protesting over unimplemented salary increase at defense ministry