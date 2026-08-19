Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a personal cash gift of ₦20 million each to the top Lagos State University graduates during the institution's combined convocation ceremony at the Ojo campus

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a personal cash gift of ₦20 million each to the top Lagos State University graduates during the institution's combined convocation ceremony at the Ojo campus

LASU's top graduates become millionaires overnight after Sanwo-Olu gifts them ₦20 million each

LASU's two best graduating students have received ₦20 million each from Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. One of them has now won a total of ₦30 million after another recent cash award.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a personal cash gift of ₦20 million each for LASU's two overall best graduating students.

Ayilara Olawale (4.96 CGPA) and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide (4.97 CGPA) graduated with First Class honours.

Oluolamide has now received ₦30 million in total after an earlier ₦10 million award from the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme.

LASU graduated over 20,000 students, including 494 First Class graduates, during its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

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Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has put big smiles on the faces of two Lagos State University (LASU) graduates after announcing a cash gift of ₦20 million each for emerging as the institution's overall best graduating students.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday during LASU's combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies held at the university's main campus in Ojo, Lagos.

The lucky graduates are Ayilara Olawale, who emerged as the best graduating student for the 2024/2025 academic session, and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, who claimed the same title for the 2025/2026 session.

According to Lagos Governor's New Media aide, Jubril Gawat, the governor made the announcement during the ceremony.

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He wrote: "Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and Visitor of the Lagos State University (LASU) today announced a cash gift of 20 million Naira (20,000,000) EACH for the Best Graduating Student(s) of the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 Session(s)."

In a video shared from the event, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the money was his personal donation.

"Ayilara Lawal Olawale and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, each one of you will earn 20 million naira each," the governor said.

Meet the graduates taking home millions

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Ayilara Olawale celebrated his academic achievement after graduating with First Class Honours in Project Management Technology and securing a 4.96 CGPA to become the best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session.

Olawale graduated with a First Class Honours in Project Management Technology, finishing with an impressive 4.96 CGPA.

On the other hand, Oluolamide earned a First Class in Aerospace Engineering with an outstanding 4.97 CGPA, making him the overall best graduating student for the 2025/2026 session.

Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide earned First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering with a 4.97 CGPA, capping off a remarkable week where he collected N30 million in combined cash prizes.

Interestingly, this isn't the first major reward for Oluolamide. Just a few days before the convocation, he received another ₦10 million cash prize from the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme for his exceptional academic performance.

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That means the Aerospace Engineering graduate has now received N30 million in cash rewards within days.

Over 20,000 students graduated

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello joined university leadership at the podium as over 20,000 students graduated across two academic sessions.

Ahead of the combined convocation, LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed that more than 20,000 students graduated across the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

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Out of the total number, 494 students finished with First Class honours.

Reacting to his achievement, Olawale credited his success to God.

"Grateful beyond words to graduate as the Best Graduating Student of Lagos State University, Ojo, for the 2024/2025 Session. Every victory was by Allah's grace. Here's to bigger dreams, impact, and a lifetime of excellence."

Oluolamide also celebrated the milestone on social media, writing:

"4.97 / 5.00 CGPA. First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering at Lagos State University. Official Senate Approval."

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He added: "All glory to God for His grace, wisdom, and strength every step of the way. What God cannot do does not exist!"