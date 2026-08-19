Soldiers block retired military personnel from protesting over unimplemented salary increase at defense ministry

On Wednesday, retired military personnel protested at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja over the alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement approved salary increases for serving and retired personnel.

Retired military personnel protest at the Ministry of Defence over failure to implement approved salary increases.

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Soldiers blocked the ex-servicemen from accessing the ministry as protesters demand salary and pension adjustments.

Protesters warn that excluding pensioners from the latest salary review could widen the gap between older and newer retirees.

The protest was met with a heavy security presence as soldiers blocked the ex-servicemen from accessing the ministry premises.

The demonstrators demanded the implementation of the salary review approved for military personnel, as well as corresponding adjustments to the pensions of retired officers and soldiers.

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One of the protesters could be heard crying out while questioning the soldiers who prevented them from staging the demonstration.

“We are sick; we need medical help. It is not well; the system is wrong,” he stated.

Another demonstrator explained that their grievance centred on what they described as the failure to implement a legally approved salary adjustment.

“The issue is that they don’t want to do the adjustment that is constitutional and legal right.”

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu assented to legislation for an increase in the salaries of serving and retired military personnel in November 2025. According to the protesters, the approval was followed by assurances from the military authorities that the new pay structure would be implemented.

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“The new salary increase for the military and other paramilitary has been in the news all over and the military head command at every given occasion keep thanking the president for the salary increase. This is August this year, they have not implemented it as of it’s a scam and then a new pronouncement that put the minimum wage at 180,000 comes up again.”

The protest comes weeks after the Federal Government announced a major salary increase for members of the Armed Forces. On August 4, 2026, the Ministry of Defence announced that President Tinubu had approved a 30 to 80 per cent salary increase for military personnel, with the new structure scheduled to take effect from September 1, 2026. The adjustment is expected to benefit about 250,000 personnel.

Under the approved structure, officers above the rank of Colonel are to receive a 30 per cent increase, personnel from Colonel to Warrant Officer are to receive 50 per cent, while ranks from Private to Staff Sergeant are to receive an 80 per cent increase.

The latest dispute also comes against the backdrop of earlier salary adjustments. In 2024, the Federal Government approved a 25 to 35 per cent increase for personnel under the Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure, alongside other public service salary structures.

The government also approved pension increases of between 20 and 28 per cent for retirees under the Defined Benefits Scheme affected by the salary review.

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However, the protesters said the latest salary review must also reflect in the pensions of those who left service earlier.

They argued that excluding pensioners from the financial calculations for the latest adjustment could create a widening gap between the pensions of older retirees and those who retired more recently.