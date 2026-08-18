Full list: 122 universities approved by Council to offer Law in Nigeria, including AKSU
The Council of Legal Education has approved 122 universities to offer Law in Nigeria, providing prospective students with an updated list ahead of the 2026/2027 admission exercise.
Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) is among the notable additions to the latest list after previously being absent from the CLE's June list.
Three universities have admission moratoriums: Baze University, Lead City University and the Nigeria Police Academy, meaning prospective students should check their current admission status before applying.
The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has approved 122 universities to admit students into Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programmes in Nigeria.
This provides prospective students with a new list to check before choosing where to study Law for the 2026/2027 academic session.
The council's latest public notice, dated August 14, 2026, warned universities against admitting students into Law programmes without the required approval. The notice was signed by Aderonke Osho, Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration.
This means prospective students should not rely solely on a university's website, admission advertisement or JAMB course options when deciding where to study Law. The institution's Law programme must also have the necessary CLE approval.
The latest update follows the 117-university list released in June 2026. In that notice, the council similarly warned that graduates from unapproved Law programmes would not be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.
Full list of 122 universities approved to offer Law
August 17, 2026
Abia State University, Uturu
Achievers University, Owo
Adamawa State University, Mubi
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko
Adeleke University, Ede
Admiralty University, Ibusa
Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo
Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden
Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri
Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin
Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye
Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike
Amadeus University, Amazi
American University of Nigeria, Yola
Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma
Anchor University, Ayobo
Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo
Ave-Maria University, Piyanko
Azman University, Kano
Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo
Bauchi State University, Gadau
Bayero University, Kano
Baze University, Abuja — moratorium
Benson Idahosa University, Benin City
Bingham University, Karu
Bowen University, Iwo
Caleb University, Imota
Chrisland University, Abeokuta
Christopher University, Mowe
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam
Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara
Crescent University, Abeokuta
Delta State University, Abraka
Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo
Edo University, Iyamho
Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
El-Amin University, Minna
Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin
Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani
European University of Nigeria, Abuja
Federal University, Dutsin-Ma
Federal University, Lokoja
Federal University, Otuoke
Federal University, Wukari
Fountain University, Osogbo
Godfrey Okoye University
Gombe State University
Gregory University, Uturu
Hensard University, Toru-Orua
Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai
Igbinedion University, Okada
Imo State University, Owerri
Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji
Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko
KolaDaisi University, Ibadan
Kwara State University, Malete
Lagos State University, Ojo
Lead City University, Ibadan — moratorium
Lux Mundi University, Umuahia
Madonna University, Okija
Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka
Margaret Lawrence University, Umunede
Maryam Abacha American University, Kano
McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo
Mewar International University, Masaka
Modibbo Adama University, Yola
Nasarawa State University, Keffi
Newgate University, Minna
Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island
Nigerian-British University, Asa
Nile University, Abuja
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
North-Eastern University, Gombe
Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
Northwest University, Kalambaina, Sokoto
Novena University, Ogume
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu
Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye
Osun State University, Osogbo
Peaceland University, Enugu
Peter University, Achina-Onneh
Philomath University, Abuja
Plateau State University, Bokkos
Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil — moratorium
Prime University, Kuje
Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba
Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi
Redeemer's University, Ede
Renaissance University, Ugbawka
Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi
Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
Salem University, Lokoja
Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko
Shanahan University, Onitsha
Skyline University, Kano
Taraba State University, Jalingo
Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese
Topfaith University, Mkpatak
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina
University of Abuja
University of Benin, Benin City
University of Calabar, Calabar
University of Delta, Agbor
University of Ibadan, Ibadan
University of Ilesa, Ilesa
University of Ilorin, Ilorin
University of Jos, Jos
University of Lagos, Akoka
University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt
University of Uyo, Uyo
University on the Niger, Umunya
Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
Veritas University, Bwari
Wesley University, Ondo
Western Delta University, Oghara
Yobe State University, Damaturu
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AKSU added to the latest list
One notable change in the August update is the inclusion of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).
AKSU was not on the CLE's June list. However, the university had already received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in November 2025 to commence its full-time LL.B programme from the 2025/2026 academic session.
Its appearance on the August CLE list is therefore significant for students already enrolled in the programme and those considering AKSU for Law.
It also brings the university into the council's latest published list of institutions approved to admit students into LL.B programmes.
Three universities have admission moratoriums
Students should also pay attention to the status of individual universities on the list.
The updated CLE list identifies three universities with temporary restrictions on Law admissions.
Baze University is under a moratorium for the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 academic sessions, while the restriction on Lead City University runs from 2023/2024 through 2027/2028.
The Nigeria Police Academy also has a moratorium covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.
In practical terms, a moratorium means the university cannot admit new students into its LL.B programme during the period specified by the Council of Legal Education.
Prospective students should check the applicable admission period and the university's current status before accepting an offer or paying fees.
The CLE's updated list provides a useful starting point for students planning to study Law. However, candidates should still confirm the current admission status of their preferred university before making payment or finalising their choice.
The distinction is important because CLE approval for Law is separate from general university approval by the NUC.