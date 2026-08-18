See the full list of 122 universities approved by the Council of Legal Education to offer Law in Nigeria.

See the full list of 122 universities approved by the Council of Legal Education to offer Law in Nigeria.

Full list: 122 universities approved by Council to offer Law in Nigeria, including AKSU

See the full list of 122 universities approved by the Council of Legal Education to offer Law in Nigeria, including AKSU and schools with admission moratoriums.

The Council of Legal Education has approved 122 universities to offer Law in Nigeria, providing prospective students with an updated list ahead of the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

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Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) is among the notable additions to the latest list after previously being absent from the CLE's June list.

Three universities have admission moratoriums: Baze University, Lead City University and the Nigeria Police Academy, meaning prospective students should check their current admission status before applying.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has approved 122 universities to admit students into Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programmes in Nigeria.

This provides prospective students with a new list to check before choosing where to study Law for the 2026/2027 academic session.

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The council's latest public notice, dated August 14, 2026, warned universities against admitting students into Law programmes without the required approval. The notice was signed by Aderonke Osho, Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration.

This means prospective students should not rely solely on a university's website, admission advertisement or JAMB course options when deciding where to study Law. The institution's Law programme must also have the necessary CLE approval.

The latest update follows the 117-university list released in June 2026 . In that notice, the council similarly warned that graduates from unapproved Law programmes would not be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

Full list of 122 universities approved to offer Law

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pic.twitter.com/0LevyK0moI — COUNCIL OF LEGAL EDUCATION, NIGERIAN LAW SCHOOL. (@CLE_NLS) August 17, 2026

Abia State University, Uturu Achievers University, Owo Adamawa State University, Mubi Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Adeleke University, Ede Admiralty University, Ibusa Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Amadeus University, Amazi American University of Nigeria, Yola Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Anchor University, Ayobo Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo Ave-Maria University, Piyanko Azman University, Kano Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo Bauchi State University, Gadau Bayero University, Kano Baze University, Abuja — moratorium Benson Idahosa University, Benin City Bingham University, Karu Bowen University, Iwo Caleb University, Imota Chrisland University, Abeokuta Christopher University, Mowe Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara Crescent University, Abeokuta Delta State University, Abraka Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo Edo University, Iyamho Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti El-Amin University, Minna Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani European University of Nigeria, Abuja Federal University, Dutsin-Ma Federal University, Lokoja Federal University, Otuoke Federal University, Wukari Fountain University, Osogbo Godfrey Okoye University Gombe State University Gregory University, Uturu Hensard University, Toru-Orua Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai Igbinedion University, Okada Imo State University, Owerri Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko KolaDaisi University, Ibadan Kwara State University, Malete Lagos State University, Ojo Lead City University, Ibadan — moratorium Lux Mundi University, Umuahia Madonna University, Okija Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka Margaret Lawrence University, Umunede Maryam Abacha American University, Kano McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo Mewar International University, Masaka Modibbo Adama University, Yola Nasarawa State University, Keffi Newgate University, Minna Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island Nigerian-British University, Asa Nile University, Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka North-Eastern University, Gombe Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano Northwest University, Kalambaina, Sokoto Novena University, Ogume Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye Osun State University, Osogbo Peaceland University, Enugu Peter University, Achina-Onneh Philomath University, Abuja Plateau State University, Bokkos Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil — moratorium Prime University, Kuje Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi Redeemer's University, Ede Renaissance University, Ugbawka Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi Rivers State University, Port Harcourt Salem University, Lokoja Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko Shanahan University, Onitsha Skyline University, Kano Taraba State University, Jalingo Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese Topfaith University, Mkpatak Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina University of Abuja University of Benin, Benin City University of Calabar, Calabar University of Delta, Agbor University of Ibadan, Ibadan University of Ilesa, Ilesa University of Ilorin, Ilorin University of Jos, Jos University of Lagos, Akoka University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri University of Nigeria, Nsukka University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt University of Uyo, Uyo University on the Niger, Umunya Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Veritas University, Bwari Wesley University, Ondo Western Delta University, Oghara Yobe State University, Damaturu

AKSU added to the latest list

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).

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One notable change in the August update is the inclusion of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).

AKSU was not on the CLE's June list. However, the university had already received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in November 2025 to commence its full-time LL.B programme from the 2025/2026 academic session.

Its appearance on the August CLE list is therefore significant for students already enrolled in the programme and those considering AKSU for Law.

It also brings the university into the council's latest published list of institutions approved to admit students into LL.B programmes.

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Three universities have admission moratoriums

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Students should also pay attention to the status of individual universities on the list.

The updated CLE list identifies three universities with temporary restrictions on Law admissions.

Baze University is under a moratorium for the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 academic sessions, while the restriction on Lead City University runs from 2023/2024 through 2027/2028.

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The Nigeria Police Academy also has a moratorium covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.

In practical terms, a moratorium means the university cannot admit new students into its LL.B programme during the period specified by the Council of Legal Education.

Prospective students should check the applicable admission period and the university's current status before accepting an offer or paying fees.

The CLE's updated list provides a useful starting point for students planning to study Law. However, candidates should still confirm the current admission status of their preferred university before making payment or finalising their choice.