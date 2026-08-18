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Full list: 122 universities approved by Council to offer Law in Nigeria, including AKSU

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:22 - 18 August 2026
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See the full list of 122 universities approved by the Council of Legal Education to offer Law in Nigeria.
See the full list of 122 universities approved by the Council of Legal Education to offer Law in Nigeria, including AKSU and schools with admission moratoriums.
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  • The Council of Legal Education has approved 122 universities to offer Law in Nigeria, providing prospective students with an updated list ahead of the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

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  • Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) is among the notable additions to the latest list after previously being absent from the CLE's June list.

  • Three universities have admission moratoriums: Baze University, Lead City University and the Nigeria Police Academy, meaning prospective students should check their current admission status before applying.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has approved 122 universities to admit students into Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programmes in Nigeria.

This provides prospective students with a new list to check before choosing where to study Law for the 2026/2027 academic session.

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The council's latest public notice, dated August 14, 2026, warned universities against admitting students into Law programmes without the required approval. The notice was signed by Aderonke Osho, Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration. 

This means prospective students should not rely solely on a university's website, admission advertisement or JAMB course options when deciding where to study Law. The institution's Law programme must also have the necessary CLE approval.

The latest update follows the 117-university list released in June 2026. In that notice, the council similarly warned that graduates from unapproved Law programmes would not be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

RELATED: 2026-2027 academic session admissions: 11 universities that have released admission lists

Full list of 122 universities approved to offer Law

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  1. Abia State University, Uturu

  2. Achievers University, Owo

  3. Adamawa State University, Mubi

  4. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko

  5. Adeleke University, Ede

  6. Admiralty University, Ibusa

  7. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti

  8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

  9. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo

  10. Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden

  11. Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri

  12. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin

  13. Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye

  14. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike

  15. Amadeus University, Amazi

  16. American University of Nigeria, Yola

  17. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma

  18. Anchor University, Ayobo

  19. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo

  20. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko

  21. Azman University, Kano

  22. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo

  23. Bauchi State University, Gadau

  24. Bayero University, Kano

  25. Baze University, Abuja — moratorium

  26. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City

  27. Bingham University, Karu

  28. Bowen University, Iwo

  29. Caleb University, Imota

  30. Chrisland University, Abeokuta

  31. Christopher University, Mowe

  32. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam

  33. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara

  34. Crescent University, Abeokuta

  35. Delta State University, Abraka

  36. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

  37. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo

  38. Edo University, Iyamho

  39. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti

  40. El-Amin University, Minna

  41. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin

  42. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani

  43. European University of Nigeria, Abuja

  44. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma

  45. Federal University, Lokoja

  46. Federal University, Otuoke

  47. Federal University, Wukari

  48. Fountain University, Osogbo

  49. Godfrey Okoye University

  50. Gombe State University

  51. Gregory University, Uturu

  52. Hensard University, Toru-Orua

  53. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai

  54. Igbinedion University, Okada

  55. Imo State University, Owerri

  56. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

  57. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko

  58. KolaDaisi University, Ibadan

  59. Kwara State University, Malete

  60. Lagos State University, Ojo

  61. Lead City University, Ibadan — moratorium

  62. Lux Mundi University, Umuahia

  63. Madonna University, Okija

  64. Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka

  65. Margaret Lawrence University, Umunede

  66. Maryam Abacha American University, Kano

  67. McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo

  68. Mewar International University, Masaka

  69. Modibbo Adama University, Yola

  70. Nasarawa State University, Keffi

  71. Newgate University, Minna

  72. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island

  73. Nigerian-British University, Asa

  74. Nile University, Abuja

  75. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

  76. North-Eastern University, Gombe

  77. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

  78. Northwest University, Kalambaina, Sokoto

  79. Novena University, Ogume

  80. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

  81. Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu

  82. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye

  83. Osun State University, Osogbo

  84. Peaceland University, Enugu

  85. Peter University, Achina-Onneh

  86. Philomath University, Abuja

  87. Plateau State University, Bokkos

  88. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil — moratorium

  89. Prime University, Kuje

  90. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba

  91. Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi

  92. Redeemer's University, Ede

  93. Renaissance University, Ugbawka

  94. Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi

  95. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

  96. Salem University, Lokoja

  97. Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko

  98. Shanahan University, Onitsha

  99. Skyline University, Kano

  100. Taraba State University, Jalingo

  101. Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese

  102. Topfaith University, Mkpatak

  103. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina

  104. University of Abuja

  105. University of Benin, Benin City

  106. University of Calabar, Calabar

  107. University of Delta, Agbor

  108. University of Ibadan, Ibadan

  109. University of Ilesa, Ilesa

  110. University of Ilorin, Ilorin

  111. University of Jos, Jos

  112. University of Lagos, Akoka

  113. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri

  114. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

  115. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt

  116. University of Uyo, Uyo

  117. University on the Niger, Umunya

  118. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

  119. Veritas University, Bwari

  120. Wesley University, Ondo

  121. Western Delta University, Oghara

  122. Yobe State University, Damaturu

READ NEXT: UI offers free admission route to 2026 Post-UTME candidates — deadline, fees, courses and how to apply

AKSU added to the latest list

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).
Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).
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One notable change in the August update is the inclusion of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).

AKSU was not on the CLE's June list. However, the university had already received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in November 2025 to commence its full-time LL.B programme from the 2025/2026 academic session. 

Its appearance on the August CLE list is therefore significant for students already enrolled in the programme and those considering AKSU for Law.

It also brings the university into the council's latest published list of institutions approved to admit students into LL.B programmes.

READ ALSO: JAMB begins admission without UTME for NCE, agricultural ND programmes — Full details

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Three universities have admission moratoriums

Defamation law and freedom of expression in Nigeria
Defamation law and freedom of expression in Nigeria

Students should also pay attention to the status of individual universities on the list.

The updated CLE list identifies three universities with temporary restrictions on Law admissions.

Baze University is under a moratorium for the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 academic sessions, while the restriction on Lead City University runs from 2023/2024 through 2027/2028.

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The Nigeria Police Academy also has a moratorium covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.

In practical terms, a moratorium means the university cannot admit new students into its LL.B programme during the period specified by the Council of Legal Education.

Prospective students should check the applicable admission period and the university's current status before accepting an offer or paying fees.

The CLE's updated list provides a useful starting point for students planning to study Law. However, candidates should still confirm the current admission status of their preferred university before making payment or finalising their choice. 

The distinction is important because CLE approval for Law is separate from general university approval by the NUC.

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