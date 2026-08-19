Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, as a work-free day across Lagos State to mark the annual Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day celebration

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, as a work-free day across Lagos State to mark the annual Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day celebration

Is Thursday, August 20, a public holiday in Lagos? Here’s why residents won’t be going to work

Lagos declares Thursday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday for Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day celebration. Find out why Sanwo-Olu approved the work-free day and what residents should expect.

Lagos State Government declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a work-free day for Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day celebration.

The holiday will allow residents to participate in traditional activities expected to attract over three million worshippers.

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day has been observed as a public holiday in Lagos since 2023.

The celebration will feature prayers, rituals, processions, drumming and cultural displays across the state.

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Lagos residents who were already planning how to survive another busy workday can breathe a little easier; Thursday, August 20, 2026, will be a work-free day in the state.

The Lagos State Government has declared the day a public holiday to allow residents to take part in activities marking the 2026 Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day celebration.

The announcement was made by Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, in a statement released on Wednesday.

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According to Aregbe, the decision was made to give Lagos residents and visitors enough time to participate in the celebration, which is expected to attract more than three million traditional worshippers.

Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, announced the public holiday during a media briefing in Lagos.

He described Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day as more than just a day off work, saying it represents Yoruba spirituality, identity and cultural heritage.

“Ìṣẹ̀ṣe is not a relic. It is a living expression of our traditions and a celebration of Yoruba spirituality as an important part of Nigeria’s cultural and religious landscape,” Aregbe said.

He added that Yoruba culture has continued to survive across generations, with Yoruba communities around the world still preserving their traditions.

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“When the drums sound in Lagos on Thursday, they answer drums in Havana, in Salvador, in Port of Spain. Fifty-five million people and counting. Lagos is not observing a local holiday. Lagos is standing at the centre of a global heritage,” he said.

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day has been observed as a work-free day in Lagos since 2023 after the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs requested official recognition for the celebration.

Traditional worshippers gathered in large numbers to participate in cultural rituals, drumming, and processions dedicated to the Òrìṣà.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued the tradition as part of his administration’s focus on promoting indigenous culture and religious inclusion under the THEMES+ Agenda.

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The 2026 celebration will feature traditional prayers, rituals, processions, drumming and cultural performances dedicated to different Òrìṣà. The activities are being coordinated by the Association of African Traditional Religion Nigeria and Overseas.

Aregbe also called on participants to celebrate peacefully and respectfully, saying the event is about cultural pride and unity.

“Three million voices rising in honour of tradition is not noise. It is history, faith and cultural pride in harmony,” he said.

He also noted that the celebration is open to everyone, regardless of religious background.

“Whether you worship in a mosque, a church or a grove, Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day belongs to you, because heritage has no denomination. Lagos remains the city where every heritage finds its place,” Aregbe added.

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