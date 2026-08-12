Ayilara Olawale and Adebanjo Oluolamide earned recognition as LASU's overall best graduating students after recording exceptional academic performances in their respective sessions

Ayilara Olawale and Adebanjo Oluolamide earned recognition as LASU's overall best graduating students after recording exceptional academic performances in their respective sessions

Meet the two LASU graduates who shocked everyone with near-perfect CGPAs

LASU has announced Ayilara Olawale and Adebanjo Oluolamide as its best graduating students for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions after they graduated with impressive CGPAs of 4.96 and 4.97

Ayilara Olawale emerged LASU's best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session with a 4.96 CGPA.

Adebanjo Oluolamide topped the 2025/2026 session with an outstanding 4.97 CGPA.

LASU said over 20,000 students will graduate across both sessions, including 494 First Class graduates.

Both award-winning graduates credited God for their success and celebrated years of discipline, research and hard work.

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If you think your university days were stressful, wait until you hear about these two Lagos State University (LASU) graduates who finished with almost perfect CGPAs.

Ahead of its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies, LASU has announced its overall best graduating students for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Ayilara Olawale from the Department of Project Management Technology emerged as the university's overall best graduating student after graduating with a remarkable 4.96 CGPA and a First Class degree.

For the 2025/2026 academic session, Adebanjo Oluolamide from the Department of Aerospace Engineering went one step further, finishing with an outstanding 4.97 CGPA to claim the top spot.

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The announcement was made on Wednesday by LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, during a press briefing ahead of the university's combined convocation.

LASU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello announced the record-breaking results during a press briefing ahead of the combined convocation ceremonies.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, more than 20,000 students will graduate across the two academic sessions, while 494 students bagged First Class honours.

"Every victory was by Allah's grace" – Olawale

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Ayilara Olawale from the Department of Project Management Technology emerged as LASU's overall best graduating student for the 2024/2025 academic session with a 4.96 CGPA

Reacting to the recognition on X, Olawale said the achievement was possible only through God's grace.

"Grateful beyond words to graduate as the Best Graduating Student of Lagos State University, Ojo, for the 2024/2025 Session. Every victory was by Allah's grace. Here's to bigger dreams, impact, and a lifetime of excellence."

The Project Management Technology graduate had earlier celebrated completing his degree in November 2025, describing the journey as one that tested his discipline and resilience.

"Alhamdulillah for this journey. B.Tech(Hon) in Project Management Technology, Lagos State University bagged successfully.

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"It's a journey filled with discipline, sustainability, endurance and perseverance."

Olawale also revealed he is a beneficiary of the Project1500 initiative and an alumnus of the Millennium Fellowship, LASU Cohort.

Aerospace Engineering star also gave glory to God

Adebanjo Oluolamide of the Department of Aerospace Engineering achieved a 4.97 CGPA to secure the top spot for the 2025/2026 academic session.

For Oluolamide, the achievement wasn't just about grades.

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Before graduating, he actively participated in research, academic publications and several extracurricular activities.

Celebrating his Senate-approved result on X, he wrote:

"4.97 / 5.00 CGPA. First Class Honours in Aerospace Engineering at Lagos State University. Official Senate Approval.

"All glory to God for His grace, wisdom, and strength every step of the way. What God cannot do does not exist!"

His undergraduate journey was filled with other academic milestones.

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On August 9, he disclosed that he won the Scholar of the Year award at the AESA-LASU Dinner, making it the second time he received the honour while in school.

"June 24: Officially signed out of Aerospace Engineering. June 25: Awarded Scholar of the Year at the AESA-LASU Dinner!

"Winning my 2nd Scholar of the Year title during my undergrad is the best way to close a chapter. Late nights, heavy research, and relentless focus paid off."

In July, Oluolamide also announced that two of his research papers had been accepted for presentation at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) NAICE 2026 Conference in Lagos.

He later appealed for financial support, saying he needed ₦200,000 to present his research at the conference.

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LASU convocation begins August 14

Both graduates will receive their degrees during LASU's combined 29th and 30th Convocation Ceremonies, scheduled to hold from August 14 to August 23.