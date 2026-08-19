Wike orders demolition of Abuja buildings blocking waterways, says senators, ‘big men’ won’t be spared

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has ordered the demolition of buildings blocking waterways in Abuja, saying senators and other influential property owners will not be spared.

Nyesom Wike ordered the immediate demolition of buildings obstructing waterways across Abuja.

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The FCT Administration has begun demolishing structures in affected areas.

Wike gave officials until Saturday to complete the exercise.

The minister said senators and other influential Nigerians whose properties obstruct waterways would not be spared.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has ordered the demolition of buildings obstructing waterways in Abuja, saying senators and other influential Nigerians whose properties violate the regulations will not be spared.

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Wike gave the directive after inspecting areas affected by recent flooding in the Federal Capital Territory, ordering the FCT Department of Development Control to immediately begin removing structures built on or obstructing designated waterways.

The minister directed officials to complete the demolition exercise by Saturday, August 22.

The directive follows heavy rainfall that caused flooding in parts of Abuja, raising concerns over structures built on natural waterways and drainage channels.

Wike said the government would not allow political connections or the status of property owners to prevent enforcement of the regulations.

According to reports of his inspection, the minister specifically warned that properties belonging to senators and other influential Nigerians would be affected if they were found to be obstructing waterways.

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He also insisted that “no amount of political pressure” would stop the exercise.

The FCT Administration subsequently commenced the demolition of structures identified as obstructing designated water channels.

The affected areas include parts of Maitama, one of Abuja’s high-value residential districts, where several properties have been identified for enforcement action.

Wike's directive comes amid renewed concerns over flooding in the capital and the role of development on natural drainage routes and flood-prone areas.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

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The minister said structures built on waterways prevent rainwater from flowing freely and can worsen flooding during heavy rainfall.

The FCT Administration has previously warned residents and developers against building on waterways, drainage corridors and other areas designated for public infrastructure.

The latest enforcement is therefore aimed at clearing obstructions and restoring the flow of water through designated channels.

Wike's position that influential property owners will not be spared has also drawn attention because of the high-profile nature of some of the properties in Abuja.

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The minister has maintained that the enforcement will be based on whether a structure violates planning and environmental regulations rather than on the identity or status of its owner.