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Three Oyo teenagers win scholarships and free WAEC sponsorship at youth conference

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 17:28 - 19 August 2026
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Teenagers and mentors gathered at the Ibadan Business School for the second edition of the Summer SpeakFest, an annual conference hosted by Talk Up Tribe
Three teenagers in Oyo State received scholarships worth up to ₦120,000 and WAEC sponsorship at Summer SpeakFest, a youth conference focused on leadership, communication and financial literacy.
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  • Three Oyo students received scholarships of ₦120,000, ₦100,000 and WAEC sponsorship.

  • The awards were presented at Talk Up Tribe's Summer SpeakFest held in Ibadan.

  • Over 100 teenagers attended sessions on communication, confidence and financial literacy.

  • Organisers said the initiative is aimed at creating real educational opportunities for young Nigerians.

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Three teenagers in Oyo State have received educational scholarships after standing out at the second edition of Summer SpeakFest, an annual conference organised by youth development group, Talk Up Tribe.

At a time when many Nigerian parents are struggling with the rising cost of education, the scholarships came as welcome relief for the students and their families.

The event, which held at the Ibadan Business School on Saturday, gathered over 100 teenagers for a day of learning, mentorship and personal development under the theme "Amplifying Teen Voices."

Among the beneficiaries was Oluwatomiyin Oyelade, an SS1 student of Oritamefa Baptist Model School, who received a ₦120,000 scholarship. Mary Adebaba, an SS2 student of Federal Government College, Oyo, was awarded ₦100,000, while Oladipupo Damilare of Bishop Onabanjo High School received sponsorship for his Senior WAEC examination.

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According to the organisers, the conference attracted 105 teenagers, who participated in sessions focused on confidence building, effective communication, financial literacy, leadership and creative expression.

READ ALSO: Meet the two LASU graduates who shocked everyone with near-perfect CGPAs

The programme also featured a keynote session, a financial literacy class facilitated by Union Bank Nigeria, a film screening organised alongside the Ibadan Indie Film Awards, a panel discussion and a talent showcase.

Speaking during the event, the Convener of Summer SpeakFest, Orenimi Olawuyi, said the scholarships were designed to ensure the conference goes beyond motivational talks and creates real opportunities for young people.

Convenor Orenimi Olawuyi delivered an inspiring message on the role of human development and youth empowerment in shaping Nigeria's future.
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"Nigeria’s development is ultimately a human development story. Infrastructure, technology and economic growth are important, but the people who will build, manage and sustain these systems must also be equipped."

She added: "The investment we make in their confidence, communication, creativity, critical thinking and sense of responsibility today will influence the kind of society we have tomorrow."

One of the participants, 19-year-old Obasanjo Adeleke Oba, said attending the physical event helped him improve his confidence after previously joining the organisation's virtual programme.

"From attending the cohort virtually to being present at Summer SpeakFest, it was a lovely experience. I was able to understand the fundamentals of proper communication and build more confidence in expressing myself."

READ ALSO: LASU's top graduates become millionaires overnight after Sanwo-Olu gifts them ₦20 million each

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Also speaking, keynote speaker Osarennoma Saba praised Talk Up Tribe for exposing teenagers to mentorship opportunities many young Nigerians rarely get.

"Young people do not always get access to this kind of exposure, so I truly appreciate Talk Up Tribe for creating this community."

With the cost of secondary school education and examination fees continuing to rise across Nigeria, initiatives like these are becoming increasingly important in helping talented students stay in school while equipping them with practical life skills beyond the classroom.

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