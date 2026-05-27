50 thoughtful messages to share this Eid al-Adha

50 thoughtful messages to share this Eid al-Adha

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Sallah Wishes: 50 thoughtful messages to share this Eid al-Adha

Barka da Sallah to you and your family!

Eid al-Adha, also known as Sallah in Nigeria, is a beautiful season of sacrifice, reflection, and gratitude.

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Beyond the delicious smell of fried ram meat and the colourful festive outfits, Sallah is a time to connect deeply with the people who matter most.

Finding the right words to wish your loved ones well can sometimes be tricky. If you are tired of sending the same "Eid Mubarak" message year after year, you are in the right place.

Here is a curated list of 50 simple, natural, and thoughtful Sallah wishes categorised perfectly for your friends, family, spouse, colleagues, and social media captions.

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Deep and meaningful Sallah wishes for your friends, family and colleagues

Sallah time is always a period of slaying outfits [Twitter]

Wishing you and your family a joyful and peaceful Sallah celebration!

May Allah bless your home with endless happiness this Sallah and always.

May the spirit of Sallah bring light, peace, and prosperity to your life.

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May all your prayers be answered this Sallah. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a Sallah full of laughter, love, and sweet moments.

May the joy of Sallah fill your heart and home with blessings.

Wishing you a Sallah celebration as wonderful as your heart.

May your Sallah be filled with the love of family and friends.

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Praying that this Sallah brings you closer to all you wish for.

Funny & food-themed Sallah wishes

May your plate be full, your smile wide, and your heart even fuller this Sallah!

Wishing you soft meat, perfect jollof, and sweet memories this Sallah.

May your Sallah be as tasty as your favourite party rice!

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Sending love, laughter, and a big bowl of egusi your way!

May the meat be tender, the drinks chilled, and the vibes immaculate.

Wishing you suya-level joy and asun-worthy laughter!

May this Sallah serve you vibes, good company, and zero stress.

Enjoy the pepper soup, but don't forget the prayers. Sallah Mubarak!

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May your Sallah be delicious from start to finish!

May your kitchen overflow with blessings (and small chops)!

Faith-filled Sallah wishes

A Muslim man looks poised for prayer.

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May Allah accept your sacrifices and grant you Jannah. Eid Mubarak!

May your faith be renewed and your spirit uplifted this Sallah.

May Allah's mercy shine upon you and your family.

Sallah Mubarak! May you feel Allah's presence now and always.

May Allah answer your silent prayers this Sallah season.

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May this Sallah strengthen your Iman and renew your heart.

May your sacrifices be accepted and your blessings multiplied.

May Allah reward you for your devotion and sincerity.

Let this Sallah remind us of the beauty of submission and gratitude.

May your spiritual journey be guided by light and love. Eid Mubarak!

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READ ALSO: 10 traditional Eid foods from around the World

Sallah wishes for your partner/spouse

A muslim family

Celebrating this Sallah with you makes my heart full. Eid Mubarak, love!

May our love continue to grow through faith and joy.

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I thank Allah for bringing you into my life. Sallah Mubarak, baby!

May this Sallah bring us even closer, in love and purpose.

Every Sallah with you feels like paradise.

You're my peace, my prayer, my partner. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless our union with more love and understanding.

You make every celebration worth celebrating. Happy Sallah!

Grateful to have you as my companion in this life and beyond.

May our marriage be blessed with joy, peace, and prosperity.

To my soulmate, Sallah Mubarak and forever love.

Sallah wishes for colleagues & bosses

Wishing you and your household peace and joy this Sallah.

May this season bring you rest, rewards, and refreshment.

Happy Sallah to you and yours. Thank you for all you do!

May Allah's blessings be with you this festive period.

May this Sallah bring you closer to success and fulfillment.

Hoping you enjoy this special time with your loved ones.

Wishing you a Sallah as remarkable as your dedication and hard work.

May this Sallah mark the start of greater accomplishments.

Grateful for your support. Happy Sallah!

Warm wishes to you and your team this festive season.

May this Sallah mark the start of greater accomplishments.

Extra: Short Sallah Wishes for Social Media Captions (WhatsApp, Instagram & X)

Sallah loading… meat is almost ready!

May you survive all the visitors and still have meat left!

Eat, chop, sleep, repeat. Happy Sallah!

Sallah vibes only: No stress, just meat and laughter!

No fitfam allowed today, it's Sallah!

Sallah Mubarak! Don't forget to share your meat!

Sallah Mubarak to all my people! May joy never leave your home.

Peace, meat, and vibes – those are my Sallah wishes for you.

Grateful, joyful, blessed. Eid Mubarak, fam!

Tips for sharing your Sallah wishes

Personalise it: If you are sending a text to a close friend, add an inside joke or mention the specific "Sallah meat" they owe you.

Timing matters: Send your wishes either on the eve of Eid al-Adha or early on Sallah morning before the hectic cooking and visiting begin.

Keep it visually appealing: If you are pasting these on your WhatsApp Status or Instagram Stories, pair them with nice emojis (like 🌙, 🕌, 🐑, ✨) to make them pop!