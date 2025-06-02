Eid al-Adha: 5 Animals Muslims Can Slaughter for Sallah

Eid al-Adha, also known as Ileya in Yoruba and Babbar Sallah in Hausa, is one of Nigeria’s most cherished religious festivals. In 2025, the celebration is expected to commence on Saturday, 7 June, pending the sighting of the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah. This festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience to Allah, symbolised by his willingness to sacrifice his son. The Qur'an 37:101-107 verses are mentioned: "My Lord, grant me [a child] from among the righteous." So we gave him good tidings of a forbearing boy. And when he reached him [the age of] exertion, he said, ‘O my son, indeed I have seen in a dream that I [must] sacrifice you, so see what you think.’ He said, 'O my father, do as you are commanded. You will find me, if Allah wills, of the steadfast.' And when they had both submitted and he put him down upon his forehead, We called to him, 'O Abraham, You have fulfilled the vision.' Indeed, We thus reward the doers of good. Indeed, this was the clear trial. And We ransomed him with a great sacrifice [i.e., a ram].”

In remembrance, Muslims perform the act of Qurbani, the ritual slaughtering of livestock such as rams, goats, cows, or camels. The meat from the sacrifice is then distributed into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate.

In Nigeria, Eid al-Adha ( Sallah ) transcends religious boundaries, fostering unity among diverse communities. Families don new attire, attend congregational prayers at designated grounds, and partake in communal feasts featuring traditional dishes like jollof rice and suya.

The celebration also includes cultural events , such as the Durbar festival in northern regions, where emirs and chiefs lead horse parades, showcasing Nigeria’s rich heritage.

What Animals Can You Slaughter for Eid al-Adha?

Islamic law specifies which animals are halal (permissible) for sacrifice. Here are the most common options in Nigeria.

1. Ram

Traditionally linked to the story of Prophet Ibrahim, rams are popular for Eid across Nigeria due to their symbolic value. The ram must be a healthy, adult male (usually at least 6 months old) and free of defects such as blindness, severe lameness, or disease for it to be worthy of sacrifice.

Rams are the best animals to slaughter for Ileya because of their spiritual symbolism, size, and tantalising taste. You can get a good and healthy ram at Kara, Gbagada, Ijora, Alabarago, and other livestock markets in the price range of ₦150,000 and ₦600,000 .

2. Cows (Cow and OX)

Ideal for large families or communal sacrifices, each cow can be shared by up to seven people. The minimum age of the cow is two years, or the child should have at least two permanent teeth. It must be healthy and free from obvious defects. Agrohub.ng offers cows for sale in various sizes, with a price range of ₦400,000 to ₦1,500,000 in Nigeria.

3. Goat (Billy Goat and Nanny Goat)

Goats are halal and more affordable for smaller households. It must be at least one year old (or exhibit visible signs of maturity, such as horn growth). It must not have any form of sickness or physical defects.

4. Camel (Camel and She-Camel)

Though rare in Nigeria, camels are considered a high-status sacrifice in Islam and can also be shared by up to seven people. The camel must be at least five years old and free of significant health issues or defects.

In Islamic tradition, camels are slaughtered using a method called nahr. This involves stabbing the camel in the lower neck area near the chest while it stands with its front left leg tied. This practice, following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), ensures a swift and humane process.

Once the camel collapses and is confirmed dead, the meat is processed. The meat is typically divided into three parts: one-third for the person offering the sacrifice, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third for the poor and needy.

5. Sheep (Ewe)

Similar to goats in size and upkeep, sheep are common in northern states. It must be at least one year old or show signs of maturity, and have no illnesses or significant defects. Sheep (ewe) can be slaughtered, but it is not encouraged as it is less rewarding.

For Eid al-Adha, the preference for rams over sheep among many Muslims stems from the tradition of following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Camels and cows, being larger, provide more meat for family, friends, and the less fortunate, which promotes the core values of the celebration and honours prophetic practice.

Where to Buy Sallah Animals in Nigeria (2025 Guide)

Here are some reliable markets in Nigeria where you can buy Sallah animals:

1. Lagos: Kara Market (Ogun Border) & Epe Livestock Hubs

Kara Market, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is one of the largest livestock markets in the area. You can find various rams, goats, and cows there. In Epe, the Oke-Oyinbo and T-Junction markets are also popular spots for purchasing Sallah animals.

2. Kaduna: Zango Market, Tudun Wada

Zango Market in Tudun Wada is known as the largest animal market in Kaduna. It has a wide selection of livestock at reasonable prices, making it a go-to place for many during the Sallah season.

3. Abuja: Dei-Dei Livestock Market

For people in the Federal Capital Territory, the Dei-Dei Livestock Market is a popular destination for purchasing rams, cows, and goats. There are a range of sizes and breeds to cater to diverse preferences and budgets.

4. Jigawa: Maigatari International Livestock Market

Located in Jigawa State, Maigatari is one of the largest livestock markets in Africa, attracting traders and buyers from across Nigeria with its extensive selection of animals, including camels, cattle, and goats.

What are the rules for animal sacrifice in Islam?

Before you buy an animal for Sallah, make sure it ticks these boxes: Health and Wholeness: It must show no signs of disease, blindness, missing limbs, or severe wounds and should look well-fed but not overly fat; an animal in good condition.

Age Requirements Goats, rams, and sheep: at least 6 months old.

Cows and bulls: at least two years old (or two permanent teeth).

Camels: at least six years old.

Intention (Niyyah): You must intend the sacrifice solely for Allah, and the sacrifice should not be made as a bribe or for social prestige. The Qur'an says “ Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches Him is piety from you. Thus have We subjected them to you that you may glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and give good tidings to the doers of good.”

Method of Slaughter: Use a sharp knife and pronounce the name of Allah (saying “Bismillah, Allahu Akbar”), then cut the throat, windpipe, and blood vessels in the neck in one quick motion and allow the blood to drain thoroughly.

Which Animal Meat is Haram in Islam?

Islamic dietary laws, drawn from the Qur'an and Hadith, classify foods as either permissible (halal) or forbidden (haram). For Muslims, especially during critical religious observances like Eid al-Adha, knowing which animals are haram is crucial. Pork and Its By-products Pork is explicitly prohibited in Islam. This includes all forms of pork products such as bacon, ham, sausages, and any food items containing pork-derived ingredients like gelatine or lard. Animals Not Properly Slaughtered Animals that die of themselves, are strangled, beaten, fall, are gored, or are partially eaten by wild animals are considered haram unless properly slaughtered before death. The Islamic method of slaughtering, known as Dhabihah, requires invoking the name of Allah at the time of slaughter and ensuring the blood is fully drained from the veins. Carnivorous Animals and Birds of Prey Islam forbids the consumption of carnivorous animals that have fangs, such as lions, tigers, wolves, and dogs. Similarly, birds of prey with talons, such as eagles, hawks, and falcons, are also considered haram. Domesticated Donkeys and Mules Islam prohibits the consumption of domesticated donkeys and mules, a rule derived from Hadiths in which the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) forbade the eating of these animals. Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects Most reptiles (such as snakes and lizards), amphibians (like frogs), and insects are considered haram. An exception is made for locusts, which are permissible to eat. Animals Dedicated to Other Than Allah Animals sacrificed in the name of anyone other than Allah, such as idols or saints, are haram. The Qur'an explicitly forbids the consumption of such meat.

Common Questions Nigerians Ask (FAQ)

Which is better: a goat or a ram for Sallah? That depends on your budget and the size of your family . Goats are more affordable and easier to handle alone, while rams hold traditional significance and a slightly higher cost. But Ram is the best choice for Sallah. Can women perform the Sallah slaughter? Yes. Any sane, adult Muslim may perform the slaughter, provided they follow Islamic guidelines. Many families hire a qualified butcher to ensure the proper method.

Selecting the right animal for your Sallah sacrifice is as much about fulfilling religious requirements as it is about practicality and budget.