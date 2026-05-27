Eid-el-Kabir: Kano State Governor, Kabir Yusuf approves distribution of ₦20,000 to state workers

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a ₦20,000 Eid-el-Kabir goodwill package for civil servants to ease the financial burden of the festive season.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a ₦20,000 Eid-el-Kabir goodwill package for civil servants to ease the financial burden of the festive season.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the payment of ₦20,000 to state and local government workers on Grade Levels 01–14 ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Kano State government approved ₦20,000 support payment for civil servants ahead of Sallah.

The gesture targets workers on Grade Levels 01 to 14 in state and local governments.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said the move is aimed at easing economic pressure and supporting workers’ welfare.

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Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the payment of ₦20,000 to civil servants across the state and local government areas ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The development was announced in a statement issued by Musa Tanko Muhammad, Press Secretary to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the financial support is meant for workers on Grade Levels 01 to 14 in state ministries, departments, agencies, and local government councils across Kano State.

The move comes barely days after the state government paid May 2026 salaries to workers, as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the current economic situation and help workers prepare for the Sallah celebration.

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The ₦20,000 intervention is specifically targeted at workers on Grade Levels 01 to 14 across state ministries and all 44 local government areas.

Muhammad said the gesture shows the governor’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of civil servants in the state.

“In recognition of the prevailing economic realities and the financial demands often associated with festive periods, the Governor considered it necessary to provide additional relief to enable workers to celebrate Eid with joy, comfort, and renewed hope alongside their families and loved ones,” the statement said.

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The government also described civil servants as the backbone of public service, noting that the intervention aligns with the administration’s people-focused policies.

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The extra financial support aims to help families navigate the rising cost of livestock and essential commodities ahead of the Festival of Sacrifice.

”The gesture further underscores the administration’s inclusive governance philosophy and its determination to ensure that no segment of the workforce is left behind in the government’s people-oriented policies and programmes,” the statement added.

Governor Yusuf further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and maintaining a motivated workforce capable of delivering effective services to residents of Kano State.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s continued dedication to improving workers’ welfare, enhancing productivity, and sustaining a motivated public service capable of delivering quality service to the people of Kano State.

“His Excellency also extended warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings to all civil servants and the good people of Kano State, praying for peace, prosperity, unity, and continued blessings for the state and the nation at large,” the statement concluded.

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