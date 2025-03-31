10 traditional Eid foods from around the world

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is one of the most significant celebrations for Muslims worldwide.

It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection. The three-day festivities begin with the sighting of the new crescent moon and are celebrated with special morning prayers, acts of charity (Zakat al-Fitr), and joyful gatherings with family and friends.

Food plays a central role in these celebrations, with each culture bringing its own unique flavors to the table. Here are ten traditional Eid dishes from different parts of the world:

1. Musakhan (Palestine)

Musakhan is a comforting dish that consists of soft taboon bread layered with tangy sumac-infused caramelised onions and roasted chicken, generously drizzled with olive oil. It is garnished with toasted pine nuts or almonds, and traditionally, it is supposed to be eaten by hand, making it a communal and heartfelt Eid dish.

2. Mansaf (Jordan)

Mansaf is a Jordanian dish, featuring tender lamb simmered in a rich, tangy yoghurt sauce made from jameed (dried yoghurt). The meal is served over a bed of thin flatbread and turmeric-infused rice, garnished with toasted nuts and enjoyed as a communal meal.

3. Biryani (South Asia)

Biryani is a beloved dish across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and beyond. It is a fragrant, spice-infused rice dish layered with marinated meats such as chicken, lamb, or goat. The meal is cooked with aromatic spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves and often topped with fried onions, saffron, and nuts.

4. Lepet (Indonesia)

Lepet is a symbolic and delicious Eid treat in Indonesia. It is made from glutinous rice and coconut milk, often mixed with peanuts or beans, wrapped in young coconut leaves and steamed to perfection. Beyond its taste, lepet carries deep spiritual meaning, with its layers representing the complexity of human relationships and the purity sought during Eid.

5. Beef Rendang (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore)

Beef Rendang is a slow-cooked, flavour-packed dish, and a highlight of Eid feasts in Southeast Asia. It is made with tender beef simmered in a rich blend of coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, and spices. It boasts a thick, caramelised sauce that pairs beautifully with steamed rice, ketupat (rice cakes), or lemang (bamboo-cooked glutinous rice).

6. Doro Wat (Ethiopia)

Doro Wat is a staple in Ethiopian and Eritrean Eid celebrations. The meal is a spicy chicken stew simmered with onions, berbere spice blend, and clarified butter. Hard-boiled eggs are added for extra richness, and the dish is traditionally served with injera, a soft, tangy flatbread made from teff flour.

7. Tufahije (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Tufahije is a must-try Eid dessert from the Balkans for those with a sweet tooth. This treat features apples poached in sugar syrup, stuffed with a spiced walnut filling, and topped with whipped cream. Often flavoured with cinnamon and honey, tufahije is as delicious as it is visually appealing.

8. Sheer Khurma (India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh)

Sheer Khurma is a traditional Eid breakfast in South Asia. It is a rich, creamy dessert made with vermicelli noodles, milk, sugar, and dates. The meal is flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and rose water and often garnished with dried fruits and nuts, making it a festive and indulgent start to the day.

9. Lokum (Turkey, Bosnia, Romania)

Lokum, also known as Turkish delight, is a chewy confection made with sugar, cornstarch, and a variety of flavours like rose water, citrus, and nuts. It is served with coffee or as a post-meal treat. It is a beloved sweet that symbolises the joyous nature of Eid.

10. Maamoul (Levant & North Africa)

Maamoul is a classic Eid cookie in Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, and Egypt. It is a shortbread pastry filled with dates, walnuts, or pistachios. The treat is shaped using intricate wooden moulds and dusted with powdered sugar. The cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious, representing the sweetness of the holiday.