Republic of Congo announces visa-free entry for all Africans: full list of countries doing same

The Republic of Congo has announced visa-free access for all Africans from 2027. Here is the full list of African countries with similar policies.

The move places Congo among a growing list of African countries removing visa restrictions for fellow Africans.

Countries including Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Togo and Benin have already adopted similar policies.

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The Republic of the Congo has announced that it will grant visa-free access to all African nationals beginning January 1, 2027, becoming the latest country to join a growing continental movement toward open borders across Africa.

The announcement was made on Monday by President Denis Sassou Nguesso during the African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026 in Brazzaville, as African leaders gathered to mark Africa Day.

Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso

"As from the first of January 2027, nationals of all African countries will have visa-free access and will no longer need a visa to come to Congo," Sassou Nguesso said, urging African countries to move beyond what he described as "selfishness and nationalism" and accelerate regional integration through practical implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

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The Congo announcement comes seven days after Togo made a similar declaration. On May 18, the Togolese government announced that African citizens holding valid national passports would no longer require entry visas to visit the country.

Togo's policy applies to visits of up to 30 days, with travellers still expected to comply with existing security, immigration and public health procedures on arrival.

African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026 in Brazzaville

The full list of African countries now open to all Africans

Benin: one of the early adopters (2017), Benin opened its borders to all African nationals and has been consistently cited as a model for the policy across West Africa.

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The Gambia: declared itself open to all African citizens in 2019, maintaining a visa-free policy for African passport holders as part of its broader commitment to continental integration.

African leaders at the African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026 in Brazzaville

Seychelles: the continent's pioneer on open borders, Seychelles has long maintained a visa-free policy for all nationalities, including all Africans, making it the earliest example on the continent.

Rwanda: announced a full visa-free policy for all Africans in November 2023, with the policy taking effect before the end of that year. Rwanda's move is widely credited with accelerating the trend across the continent.

Kenya: as of July 14, 2025, Kenya eliminated visa and electronic travel authorisation requirements for all African countries, allowing nationals to enter visa-free for up to 90 days.

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Ghana: effective January 6, 2025, Ghana opened its doors to all African nationals, aligning the move with its commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Togo: effective May 18, 2026, for visits of up to 30 days.

African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026 in Brazzaville

Republic of Congo: announced May 25, 2026, takes effect January 1, 2027.

Congo and Togo are the latest additions to a list that has grown steadily over the past three years, driven largely by commitments to the African Union's Free Movement Protocol and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

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