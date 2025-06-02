Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. In 2025, it will be observed beginning on June 6th, 2025.

Muslims across the globe commemorate this day with congregational prayers, acts of devotion, and most notably, the sacrifice of animals, especially rams. But why do muslims sacrifice rams on this occasion?

The Historical Origin

The tradition of sacrificing a ram during Eid-ul-Adha dates back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). According to Islamic tradition, Allah commanded Ibrahim in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail, as an act of obedience and submission. Without hesitation, Ibrahim submitted to God’s will. Just as he was about to carry out the act, Allah, seeing his unwavering faith, sent Angel Jibril (Gabriel) with a ram to be sacrificed in place of Ismail.

This story, a powerful testament to devotion and absolute submission, is recorded in the Qur’an, particularly in Surah Al-Hajj (Chapter 22:37):

It is neither their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah, but it is piety from you that reaches Him...

This verse highlights the essence of the sacrifice, and this act of sacrificing an animal, often a ram, is called Qurbani.

What is Qurbani?

Qurbani is an Arabic term meaning sacrifice. It refers to the ritual animal sacrifice performed by Muslims during Eid-ul-Adha to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and obedience to Allah. The word comes from the root “Q-R-B”, meaning closeness, which emphasises that the sacrifice is not just about the meat, it's about drawing closer to Allah through faith, humility, and generousity.

The Deeper Essence of the Sacrifice

The ritual of animal sacrifice is often misunderstood. In Islam, it is not about blood or the death of an animal, but rather an expression of gratitude, humility, and social responsibility.

Gratitude to Allah: Acknowledging His provision and mercy.

Spiritual reflection: Understanding the values of obedience, sacrifice, and submission.

Community and generosity: Distributing the meat among family, friends, and especially the poor, ensuring no one is left out of the celebration.

The Prophet Muhammad emphasised that the meat should be divided into three parts: One-third for the family.

One-third for relatives and friends.

One-third for the needy.

Why a Ram?

The ram holds symbolic importance because it was the substitute for Ismail in the original story. Sacrificing a ram during Eid is a reenactment of Ibrahim’s loyalty and submission to Allah’s command, serving as a reminder that true faith often requires sacrifice and trust in divine wisdom.

However, a ram is not obligatory if one cannot afford it. Islam allows other animals such as: Goats

Sheep

Cows (can be shared by 7 people)

Camels (also shared by 7 people)

Importantly, Qurbani is not meant to be a burden. The guiding principle is the intention and the act of sharing, not the cost or grandeur of the animal. Another key condition is that the animal must be healthy and of a minimum age according to Islamic guidelines.

Beyond the sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha is a time for: Purification of the soul

Self-discipline and control over desires

Spreading love, forgiveness, and compassion

Reinforcing the bonds of community and unity

The festival also marks the climax of Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam. Pilgrims, on this day, complete symbolic rituals including stoning the devil (Ramy al-Jamarat) and sacrificing animals in remembrance of Ibrahim's trial.

Muslims don’t sacrifice animals during Eid-ul-Adha simply as a ritual. It is an act of spiritual significance, rooted in history and meant to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s faith. Muslims also remember Allah’s mercy during the celebration and strive to bring communities together through generosity and love.