Revealed: All The Number 1 Songs In Nigeria Across All Platforms in 2025

A definitive look at every chart-topping hit that claimed the No. 1 spot across all major music platforms in Nigeria throughout 2025.

If 2024 was the year Afrobeats came together globally, 2025 has been the year it split at home. Looking at the music charts this December, one thing is clear: Nigerian listeners are no longer acting the same way. For the first time in almost five years, we do not have one clear “Song of the Year” across all the major streaming platforms.

Instead, different songs are leading on different streaming applications, each one showing something about class, taste, and how the music scene is changing.

The numbers make the difference very obvious. In this article, we reveal the no.1 most-streamed Nigerian songs across major streaming platforms in 2025. The streets picked their favourite, the upper-class listeners stayed loyal, and the global-minded Gen Z crowd chose their champion as well.

Audiomack - FOLA ‘Who Does That’ ft. Bella Shmurda

You cannot manufacture the kind of numbers FOLA put up on Audiomack this year. While the major labels were fighting for playlist placement, FOLA took the grassroots route. His song ‘Who Does That’ became the unofficial anthem of barbershops, kekes, street corners, and every small party across Nigeria. The sound is pure, unfiltered street-pop, and getting a verse from his label boss, Bella Shmurda, was the perfect move.

Audiomack has always represented the real Nigeria because it’s free and easy for everyone to use. This song shows that clearly. It didn’t need an expensive music video or a massive PR budget the size of a small country’s GDP. It survived on its catchy beat and a hook that speaks to how Nigerians feel in this tough 2025 economy. The song was played a whopping 84.4 million times on Audiomack. FOLA’s success proves that the underground is still powerful. The streets still decide the vibe, no matter what the algorithms say.

Apple Music - Asake's ‘Why Love’

It has become a death, taxes, and Asake topping the Apple Music Nigeria charts. It’s not even out of place to say the Afrobeats superstar has turned this specific platform into his personal playground, and ‘Why Love’ extends his reign. In 2025, Asake shifted a little from the fast, Fuji-piano sound that made him blow up. This time, he went for a softer, mid-tempo style, and it worked perfectly. The song became an instant favourite. Apple Music in Nigeria is mostly used by the spending class and the trendsetters, and they played this record non-stop. “Why Love” mixes sad, emotional strings with the log drum that never seems to go away. Some internet users even claimed Asake was slowing down, but the way people kept returning to this track shows that he hasn’t fallen off at all. His sound didn’t die. It just matured. And he remains the go-to artist for people who actually listen to full albums, not just singles.

Spotify - Davido ‘With You’ featuring Omah Lay

If Audiomack is the streets and Apple Music is the culture, Spotify is the bridge to the world. It is fitting, then, that the number one streamed song on the platform is a collaboration between two of the country's most exportable brands: Davido and Omah Lay. ‘With You’ is a masterclass in A&R. You have Davido’s boundless energy and pop sensibilities, combining with Omah Lay’s dark, sultry, Afro-depression aesthetic.

This track was engineered for numbers. It is polished. The production by Tempoe is stupendously addictive, and it’s no surprise that it has bagged a nomination at the 68th Grammy Awards slated for February 2026. It’s the track that made it onto the 'African Heat' playlists and stayed there for 40 weeks. The Spotify dominance highlights the power of the "superstar link-up." The combined fanbase of the 30BG army and Omah Lay’s cult following created a streaming juggernaut that refused to slow down. "With You" featuring Omah Lay has garnered over 89.1 million streams on Spotify. It’s a pristine hit that confirms Davido’s grip on the international market is as firm as ever.

YouTube - Davido ‘With You’ featuring Omah Lay

For many listeners, Davido’s smash hit single ‘With You’ is the Song of the Year, and this is not without good reason. The Tempoe-produced track is the perfect mix of catchy lyrics, infectious melodies, and exotic production that unites listeners across all demographics. The song, which borrows in part from Bright Chimezie’s classic ‘Because of English,’ is an anthem that holds the cultural flavour of Nigerian music while also offering modernity that defines Afrobeats' intercontinental appeal. These sterling properties combined to make it the biggest song on YouTube Nigeria in 2025 with 18M streams.

Its popularity on the platform that attracts users across all age demographics is evidence that it’s a song for everyone.

Radio - Wizkid’s ‘Kese (Dance)’

According to TurnTable Charts, there’s no song Nigerians heard on the radio in 2025 more than Wizkid’s ‘Kese (Dance)’. On this song, the megastar made a record that caters to the dance floor, and his offering was grabbed by both hands as the song quickly became the biggest song from the album. After over a decade of dominance, the success of ‘Kese’ is a statement of Wizkid’s ability to move listeners with his lush vocals and tingling drums. The song, which was one of the lead singles for the Grammy winner’s sixth album ‘Morayo,’ set a new record for the biggest total airplay impressions by one song in a year in Nigeria with 1.87B radio reach. This saw it surpass the record of 1.74B impressions previously set by Omah Lay’s hit single ‘Soso’ in 2023.

What is the most streamed Nigerian song on Audiomack in 2025?

As of December 8 2025, the most streamed Nigerian song on Audiomack is FOLA's ‘Who Does That’ featuring Bella Shmurda. The song has garnered more than 84.4 million total plays since its release.

What is the most streamed Nigerian song on Apple Music in 2025?

As of December 8 2025, the most streamed Nigerian song on Apple Music in 2025 is Asake's 'Why Love'.

What is the most streamed Nigerian song on Spotify in 2025?

As of December 8 2025, the most streamed Nigerian song on Spotify in 2025 is Davido's 'With You' featuring Omah Lay. The song has garnered over 89.1 million streams since its release.

What is the biggest Nigerian song on YouTube in 2025?

As of December 8 2025, the biggest Nigerian song on YouTube in 2025 is Davido's 'With You' featuring Omah Lay. The song has garnered more than 15 million views since its release.

What is the biggest Nigerian song on Radio in 2025?