'I Got Someone Else Pregnant While Planning My Wedding, Here’s My Story'

We kept telling ourselves it was just comfort, just old memories, just emotional confusion.

People think cheating happens suddenly, like a switch flipping in your brain. But in real life, it’s more like a slow slide. Small compromises stacked on top of each other until you're buried so deep that breathing feels like a luxury.

I was deep into wedding planning with Kemi. Our introduction ceremony was already fixed, tailoring appointments scheduled, and her mother had already bought matching lace for the family. Vendors were calling me every morning. It felt like my life was finally aligning. Then I got a WhatsApp voice note that changed everything.

Let me go back. It started when my childhood friend, Cynthia, returned from the UK. She came back to process papers and visit family. We had grown up on the same street, shared everything as kids, played “ten-ten” in the dust after school. She had been like a sister… at least until she wasn’t. We met up just to “catch up.” That was my first mistake.

I was frustrated that day. Kemi and I had argued over finances and the guest list again. And Cynthia was easy to talk to. She listened. She understood. She didn’t judge. Weeks later, the mistake happened. We kept telling ourselves it was just comfort, just old memories, just emotional confusion. I kept saying to myself, “It was only once. Nothing will come of it.” I buried it in my mind like a bad dream.

Until the day she sent that voice note saying, “I’m late. I bought a test. It’s positive.”I felt every organ in my body collapse. I was sitting in my car outside Julius Berger when I heard it. I couldn’t breathe. I had to put my head on the steering wheel for almost 15 minutes. All I could think was, This cannot be happening. But pregnancy test after pregnancy test said the same thing.

We both knew the consequences. Kemi knows nothing, not up till this moment as I’m talking. She’s sending me cake samples and decoration ideas while my intestines are tying knots. Her mum keeps calling me “our husband,” and every time she says it, I want to disappear.

And Cynthia? She’s not pushing me to leave Kemi. She just wants to keep the baby. She said something that almost broke me. “I’ve had miscarriages before. This is the first pregnancy that stayed. I’m not aborting.” I sat in silence, tears in my eyes, because what answer could I give?Right now, I’m living two lives. One as the responsible groom-to-be, smiling and paying vendors. The other was a man swimming in fear, shame, and confusion, knowing the next nine months could explode in my face.

