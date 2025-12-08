Dika Ofoma’s Obi Is a Boy Wins First AFP Critics Prize at S16 Film Festival

Dika Ofoma’s Obi Is a Boy wins the first AFP Critics Prize at S16 Film Festival, celebrating identity, storytelling, and African short films.

Nigerian filmmaker Dika Ofoma’s Obi Is a Boy has taken home the inaugural African Film Press (AFP) Critics Prize at the 5th edition of the S16 Film Festival in Lagos, held from December 1st to 5th, and presented on December 5th 2025. The award marks the debut of this new accolade, aimed at celebrating African shorts that demonstrate exceptional storytelling, technical skill, and social relevance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AFP Critics Prize

The African Film Press (AFP), an alliance of independent film platforms across the continent, announced in September 2025 the launch of the AFP Critics Prize. This new award, inspired by the FIPRESCI Prize, is designed to bring additional visibility and critical perspectives into African festival culture.

The inaugural prize debuted at the 5th edition of the Surreal16 Film Festival (S16) in Lagos, Nigeria, in December 2025. For this first edition, the winning film was selected by AFP’s three founding editors: Tambay Obenson, Jennifer Ochieng, and Ikeade Oriade. Future editions will draw from a broader pool of African and diaspora critics. The award includes a cash prize, a trophy, and a certificate, providing both recognition and tangible support for filmmakers making impactful work on the continent.

Obi Is a Boy

Advertisement

Advertisement

The jury praised the short for its “observational realism, controlled performances, and clear attention to everyday detail in a young man’s decision to live on his own terms under family pressure and social stigma.”

didn’t see this coming at all. thank you so much!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/vmfTTOH0HR — Agaba. (@DikaOfoma) December 7, 2025

Obi Is a Boy follows Obi, a young man navigating identity, societal expectations, and family pressure. The story begins when his father discovers him at work wearing a crop top and makeup, escalating after the loss of his mother, which exposes him to abuse from his village and a lack of recognition from his father. What makes the short remarkable is how it intertwines Obi’s external hardships with his internal emotional journey. The storytelling is clear, layered, and complex, portraying the tension between societal pressures and personal authenticity without ever feeling forced.

The warm, rich cinematography mirrors these emotions, making the viewing experience immersive and memorable.

1970s cross-dresser musician Area Scatter

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ending, where Obi dons traditional Igbo women’s attire, serves as a homage to 1970s cross-dresser musician Area Scatter. This choice situates Obi’s personal story within a broader history of gender nonconformity and courage, highlighting continuity in the fight for self-expression and acceptance. Read Also: I Can’t Stop Thinking About These S16 Shorts (And Neither Will You) Festival founders Surreal16, C.J. Obasi, Abba Makama, and Michael Omonua were acknowledged for creating a platform that centres critical engagement with African cinema and celebrates the artistry of emerging filmmakers.