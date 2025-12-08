“I’m a Lover Girl” – Tems Makes Blunt Admission Amid Dave Dating Rumours

In a rare interview, Tems opens up about her evolution in style, music, and love.

Tems has never been afraid of attention, but in 2025 she’s stepping into it with a new kind of quiet confidence. After another massive year, the Grammy winner sat down with Cee Valentina for Complex UK, with whom she had an open and honest conversation about her style, her music, and of course, her love life, amid unverified rumours linking her to UK rap star Dave.

In the interview, Tems pulled back the curtain on her usually private world. From clearing the air about her viral Oscars dress to speaking on whether she’s really in her “lover girl” era, here’s everything we learned from her.

Tems Selects Her Best Red Carpet Appearance

When asked to select her favourite red carpet moment of all time, Tems didn’t hesitate.

Tems at 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

She pointed to her appearance at the GQ 2025 Man of the Year Awards in London last month. Dressed in a clean, striking white outfit put together by her longtime stylist Dunsin Wright, Tems looked like pure art.

Tems' striking white outfit at the 2025 GQ Man of The Year event was put together by her longtime stylist Dunsin Wright | Photo Credit: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

She wore a fitted tank-style top that blended into a structured corset, pulled tight at the waist, and then dropped into a textured, straight-cut skirt. The fabric had a soft, scale-like pattern that caught the light, and the look was finished with a long, flowing train behind her. It was clean and angelic.

She also juxtaposed this with her 2023 Oscars appearance, a moment she acknowledged was "controversial".

Tems' outfit at the 2023 Oscars divided fan-opinion on social media | Getty Images

That infamous Lever Couture gown, with its cloud-like architectural headpiece, became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons, blocking the views of the Hollywood elite seated behind her.

Tems at the 2023 Oscars | Getty Images

The cloud-like 2023 Oscars gown was also styled by Dunsin Wright, who curated the ethereal look from Ukrainian design house Lever Couture (by designer Lessja Verlingieri).

The "Lover Girl" Manifesto and Red Flags

Tems was also asked about the meaning behind her latest project Love Is A Kingdom EP.

"I just felt like people need to see the different types of love that I have experienced, getting to a point where I’ve discovered self-love and self-acceptance," she explained.

Despite her global fame, Tems has kept her private life hermetically sealed. When pressed on whether she feels she is currently in her "lover girl era," her response was both poetic and definitive.

"I’m always going to be a lover girl," she declared. "I’m not waiting for anything. I still love love but I’m just more grounded."

Tems | Getty Images

That same grown-woman energy also shows in what Tems wants from a partner. The ‘Big Daddy’ singer didn’t sugarcoat anything, she laid out her non-negotiables clearly, giving a full lesson in knowing your worth and setting boundaries.

"Honestly, someone that’s not trying to be your friend is a red flag, period," she stated. "Anybody that isn’t curious about you, red flag. If he/she doesn’t want to know more about you, end it."

Dating Rumours put to Bed

Speculation has been rife since October, following their electric chemistry on the track 'Raindance' from Dave’s chart-topping album The Boy Who Played the Harp.

Tems and UK rapper Dave attend the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix of the Formula 1 | Getty Images

Fans have dissected every lyric and public interaction, convinced that the two musical heavyweights had taken their relationship from the studio to the streets.

However, Tems’ comments effectively pour cold water on the fire. Her assertion that she is "not waiting for anything" and her emphasis on "self-love" suggest a woman happily committed to herself rather than a secret romance.

The dynamic between her and the Streatham rapper appears to be one of profound artistic respect rather than romantic entanglement. While the internet may desperately want this power couple to exist, the reality is clear: Tems is single, grounded, and protecting her peace.