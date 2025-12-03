Drake Reclaims Crown as He Emerges Apple Music Most-Streamed Artist of 2025

Canadian superstar rapper Drake has been declared the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 2025.

The announcement was made in the just-revealed Apple Music End of the Year chart, where the hitmaker surpassed other global stars to become the biggest artist of 2025 on the platform.

For Drake and his millions of fans, this is no surprise. For a decade, he has maintained his place as the best-selling rapper and one of the most successful artists globally. Yet, becoming the most-streamed artist of 2025 is a sharp reminder of his status that came under intense scrutiny after his era-defining rap conflict with Kendrick Lamar.

How Drake Dominated 2025

Following Drake’s viral conflict with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, fans were curious to see how the Canadian star would bounce back, especially commercially, since his reputation faced a period of intense focus. The OVO boss’s first strategic move was the release of a joint album with long-term associate PartyNextDoor. The project, ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,’ was an R&B and Hip Hop-fused twenty-one-track album released on Valentine’s Day with themed marketing across America, Canada, and the UK.



The album spawned the viral dance hit ‘Nokia,’ which was one of the songs of the summer and was placed NO. 13 on Apple Music Global Top 100 Songs of 2025, where he has 6 songs.

Drake also released new singles: ‘What Did I Miss’ (where he took shots at his opponents), ‘Which One’ featuring UK rapper Central Cee, and ‘Dog House’ featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat, all while preparing for his next album, rumoured to be titled ‘Ice Man.’ His 2025 releases, coupled with his massive catalogue, combined to ensure he fended off competition from global powerhouses like Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny to emerge as the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 2025.

The Return of the King

For those who danced on Drake’s metaphorical grave, it’s becoming clear that they were wrong to assume that his commercial might have been irrevocably checkmated by Kendrick Lamar’s stinging diss tracks. He is an artist who has consistently found inspiration in adversity. All of his previous beefs inspired him to return to the studio to create even better records that dominate speakers around the globe.

